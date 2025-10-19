“High value” guy dumps girlfriend because she wore heels and looked taller

An adult man is getting humiliated on Reddit for admitting he broke up with his girlfriend because her high heels made him feel bad. In an r/AmIOverreacting post from September 2025, his ex shared the story and their post-breakup text exchange showing how he crashed out because he’s emotionally fragile about his height.

Another self-imposed male loneliness case due to a paper-thin sense of masculinity.

Too insecure for a lady in heels

Last month, frequenters of the Reddit sub where people go to find out if they overreacted flooded to a post saying that a man dumped the OP because she was “taller than him in heels.”

“Last weekend we went to a party my friend invited us too, and I wore heels,” u/purplehavocc explained. “The whole night he was super quiet and moody, barely talked to me.”

“On the way home he straight up told me he hates when I wear heels because it makes me taller than him and it ’emasculates’ him. He literally said it makes him feel like less of a man being with me.”

She included screenshots of the text conversation from the next day in which her ex further reveals himself to be an insecure loser. She’s rightfully confused as he claims she’s the one who’s “embarrassing.”

He writes, “ur embarrassing to be around and even now im not with u and ur still embarrassing.”

The man who consciously decided to date a 19-year-old at age 26 then has the audacity to say “when ur actually old enough and mature, u will remember this time and realise u f*cked up.”

The OP continues to press him on why the high heels were such a big deal, and he devolves into manosphere speak, calling her “too masculine” while he’s allegedly “high value.”

He claims that “i have a high value network and when im around big big people who i can network with and evelate [sic] my business and future, i need someone who shows me off and compliments me,” adding, “ur not that.”

“You are much better off without him”

The OP concluded her post by saying she doesn’t know “whether to be sad or just embarrassed I even dated him in the first place.” The commenters absolutely know which of these she should feel, if not relief at dodging such a huge bullet.

“This ‘man’ is pathetic,” said u/bluelights0121. “The way he is speaking to you is disgusting. He is so insecure, he is trying to put you down and make you feel less than him. GROSS!”

“In answer to your last statement – unfortunately be embarrassed you dated him.”

“You’ve had a lucky escape to get away from him this early, he’s bad news,” agreed u/Hulla_Sarsaparilla.

“Him talking about being ‘high value’ is a massive red flag, you’ve done absolutely nothing wrong here, wear your heels, a real man wouldn’t care.”

“Eww the little man child got his feelings hurt, girl you deserve so much better,” declared u/phatballlzzz. “Also 26 years old?? Dating teenagers while also behaving like one? You are much better off without him I promise.”

Others reassured the OP with stories of their own very low-value exes.

“My ex was shorter than me, and I love wearing platforms (I’m only like 5’1 and he was 4’11) and he’d loose his shit over me wearing them,” wrote u/EffectiveUse3760.

“I dumped his insecure little a** and it was the best thing I’d ever done.”

