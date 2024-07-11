‘I told the dealership not to wash my car’: Woman warns against letting car dealership wash car, leaving viewers torn

A woman on TikTok said that she prefers not to let the dealership wash her new car because of a variety of reasons, but viewers were divided over whether or not it was a good idea.

Nanie.si (@nanie.cruz) filmed the interior and exterior of her new Honda Civic SI while she explained why she told the dealership not to wash her vehicle.

“These are all the reasons why I told the dealership not to wash my car. First of all, this is a brand-new car. The paint is perfect,” she says.

The woman then explains the main reason why she prefers not to get her new Honda washed at the dealership.

“Usually, most of these dealerships get the car through the machine, [and] those machines are like big sponges, and they can scratch your car,” she says.

What does she prefer instead?

She adds that she wants to decontaminate the paint on her car and get a ceramic coating in order to maintain the color and prevent scratches for a longer period of time.

Many car owners opt to get their new vehicle detailed in order to preserve its new and shiny appearance for longer. Decontamination is usually done prior to applying a ceramic coating, and it is the process of using a chemical to remove contaminants embedded in the paint surface. A ceramic coating is a chemical solution that creates a layer of water-resistant protection against external paint damage, prolonging the factory paint job for longer.

Nanie.si’s video received over 84,000 views, and although car washes have been known to damage vehicles, viewers were split on whether the TikToker’s advice made any sense.

“They wash the car as soon as it gets to the dealership,” one person said.

“You can still get scratches even with a ceramic coat,” another viewer argued.

“You need ppf not ceramic coating for scratches,” a third said, referring to paint protection film, which is a clear, adhesive-backed layer of film that can be applied to cars to protect their appearance.

However, a number of commenters agreed with the TikToker and her decision to avoid using the dealership car wash.

“I’m the same way,” one supporter wrote.

“My husband hates automatic car washes too. He says the same thing,” another said.

“I always hand wash mine, I don’t have scratches on my paint because of that,” one conscientious car owner wrote.

However, one person pointed out the futility of trying to keep a car in perfect condition.

“Felt the same way when I got my new Honda. Did my best to keep it pristine. I only had public parking available and started to notice dings and scratches. That’s when I stopped caring,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nanie.si via TikTok direct message for further information.

