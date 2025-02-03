‘The sign says “FREE”’: Woman uses vacuums at car wash without getting car washed. Some viewers say it’s a big no-no

Can you use the car wash vacuum for free even if you don’t get a car wash?

This question sparked a real debate on the ethics of this practice. Some viewed this act as harmless, while others believe it’s a big no-no.

In a TikTok, with over 154K views, Savannah (@savannahmorganv) questioned if it was illegal to use the vacuums at car washes without getting her car washed. Is she allowed to do this?

Can you use the vacuum without getting a car wash?

In the video, Savannah showcases how she went to her local car wash to vacuum her car. While vacuuming out the car, she shares how she didn’t pay for a car wash. She then asks the viewers if this is illegal to do.

What seemed to be a minor little thing to do ended up causing discourse in the comment section.

Ultimately it will come down to the car wash you do this at. While some employees don’t care, others will. Providing free vacuums at car washes used to be something of an industry standard in order to stimulate business.

However, it’s important to remember that not every car wash follows the same rules. So, check the signage at the car wash. If the car wash states vacuums are used only for customers who got a car wash, find the next one. If you ignore the signs, you could indeed be violating the law. It would be best to steer clear in that case.

All and all, if you do utilize the vacuums for free, just be sure to use that car wash when you do get one.

What did the viewers think about this?

In the comments section, users weighed in on the ethics of using the vacuums without paying for a car wash.

“I used to work for a car wash and you can 100% use the free vacuums anytime you want to. Don’t trip!” shared one user.

A second user agreed, “I worked at a car wash and no one cares. As long as you aren’t making a scene or staying more than a reasonable time no one will even notice they are too busy. Unless it’s dead there. Then they notice.”

Another driver added, “I do it weekly and never feel bad.”

“If they ever ask you just say you’re washing your car after,” one suggested.

However, some argued that doing this is taking advantage of the business. “Free or complimentary with a wash?” another user questioned.

Savannah told the Daily Dot, “I never asked if it was morally right, just if it was illegal.”

