“I’d die of a panic attack immediately”: Woman gets trapped in cruise ship waterslide and people are calling it their worst nightmare

TikTok’s most terrifying video of recent times has just dropped, and for once, it’s making people thankful they’re too poor to go on vacation right now.

In the viral video flooding everyone’s FYP, a woman is seen getting stuck in a tube slide on a cruise and desperately tries to crawl her way out.

Commenters watched in horror at the claustrophobic nightmare, while those brave enough asked the question on everyone’s minds: how did she get out?

What does the video show?

The harrowing video, which currently stands at 6.9 million views, was uploaded to TikTok on Sept. 19, 2025, by user @kaylamierzejewski. Uploaded alongside the caption, “Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday”, and its accompanying sound, the TikTok is one in a long line of trending videos that pair the upbeat commercial for a British airline, with videos showing ironic or unpleasant moments happening on vacation.

In this particular video, a woman is seen attempting to push herself up the shoot of the enclosed slide to no avail, before heading back the other way.



“Oh my god she’s literally stuck,” the OP of the video can be heard exclaiming.

The overwhelming majority of commenters expressed sheer anxiety and fear at what they were witnessing.



“Anyone else having a panic attack watching this?” wrote one user, while someone else confirmed, “I would have the worst panic attack of my life.”

Gmlaflare took it one step further, commenting, “Stuck in a waterslide over actual ocean water would send me into a psychosis.”

“I would instantly pass away,” added Hannah Ross.

Others criticized the woman’s technique, questioning why she hadn’t flipped over to try and crawl, or attempted to go back down the slide before trying to climb up it.



Scroll was confused by the cruise ship’s infrastructure. “I don’t understand why they have a slide that goes UP,” they wrote.



For others, there was a sense of relief that they weren’t in this situation because of their own finances.



“Poverty has saved me once again,” commented kittykims.



“You simply couldn’t PAY me to go on a cruise,” Shannon Delgado added.

How did the woman manage to get out?

Amidst the panic and financial gratitude, some commenters expressed concern that the video was cut short without showing what happened next. Especially as so far, there has been no update from OP @kaylamierzejewski. (Though there have been several reaction videos—including one from the chef onboard the infamous Poop Cruise.)

User Nek perhaps summed it up best: “I need the resolution video so my breathing can return to normal.”

In the comments section, rumors swirled about a certain mechanism in the slide that might allow those trapped to escape, but it wasn’t until finding a surprise second video about seemingly the exact same slide that viewers got their answer.



On Sept. 3, a full two weeks earlier, TikTok user @IXImisterwolfXI posted an almost identical video with onscreen text reading, “Got stuck in the water slide.”

In it, a man presumed to be OP is seen being propelled up the slide’s steep curve, but upon reaching the top, his body loses momentum and he falls back down at exactly the same point as the woman did.

Commenters couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

“Whattt? This is the second video I’ve seen of someone getting stuck in this slide,” wrote Krizmarie24. “Why do they keep allowing people to go on it?”



Others implied that there were yet more videos of this slide out there on TikTok. “This is now my 3rd. You will never get me in a tube slide again,” said someone else.



Thankfully, @IXmisterwolfXI was on hand to answer people’s burning questions—presuming of course, that this is the same slide.

“This is Norwegian Bliss to Mexico. Cabo and Ensenada,” he explained, when asked which cruise line this happened on.



“how can u escape,” someone questioned.

“There is an escape hatch you have to crawl back to and they let you out,” OP revealed. “Thankfully there is an alarm to let them know you’re stuck.”



Despite the absolute terror on show, he also confirmed that nothing beats a Jet2, or rather, in this case, Norwegian Cruise Line holiday.



“Aside from this slide it was a great trip. And they definitely had the best drink package.”

The Daily Dot reached out to kaylamierzejewski for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.



