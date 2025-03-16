‘All the time’: Dating coach reveals how to tell if she’s seeing other guys. And if her mind is somewhere else

Is this a sure fire way to tell if a woman you’re interested in is seeing other guys? One dating coach thinks so.

Dating apps have made it easier than ever to meet people, but actually finding a long-term relationship may have gotten harder.

Psychologists believe dating has become more impersonal, with challenges like ghosting, casual flings, and uncertainty about what people actually want in a relationship.

In fact, a 2020 survey revealed that 47% of U.S. adults think dating is now harder than it was 10 years ago. And that’s where self-proclaimed dating coaches step in, promising to help people navigate it.

Max Kramer (@trippadvice) is one of them. He runs a business called Tripp Advice, where he offers dating tips for men. In one of his latest TikTok videos, which has racked up over 351,900 views, he lists behaviors he believes are telltale signs that “she’s seeing other men.”

What are the signs she’s interested in someone else?

Kramer begins by claiming that “she’s vague about her schedule.”

He says that if she never really lets you know where she’s going or what she’s doing, and she always has to get back to you, that could mean she’s spending time with someone else.

“I don’t mean once in a while,” he adds, “but like all the time.”

Kramer also says to watch for inconsistent communication.

“Some days she’s texting you back fast, other days not so much at all,” he explains. “Some days it takes days for her to get back to you.”

In his opinion, this might be a sign that “she’s with other people that are not you.”

Her availability for dates could also be an indicator. “She’s only available a couple weeks from now, but then she’s all of a sudden available the next day,” Kramer points out. “There’s no pattern to where she is or what she’s doing.”

For him, the biggest sign is if things between you two are progressing unusually slowly.

“It’s taking a long time for you guys to actually really connect,” he says, “and that might be because her mind is somewhere else.”

Does the advice hold up?

First, it’s important to note that the coaching industry isn’t regulated, meaning anyone can start a coaching business without specific qualifications.

In Kramer’s case, he doesn’t appear to have any certifications in psychology—his background is in communications and media studies.

So while he frames these behaviors as red flags, there are plenty of other explanations for inconsistency that have nothing to do with dating multiple people.

Work, personal obligations, or just needing space could explain it.

Actual relationship experts tend to focus on communication, trust, and emotional availability as stronger indicators of compatibility.

In the comments, users shared their own take on the advice.

One person kept it simple, saying, “Just ask and communicate. If you aren’t feeling the relationship is growing, simply part ways.”

Another had a more laid-back approach: “Just focus on yourself fellas, it’s not that serious.”

And someone else seemed to take Kramer’s advice to heart, writing, “Cool thanks, now I’m deleting her number.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kramer via his website’s contact form for comment.

