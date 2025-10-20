“The bird theory is legit”: Woman captures the devastating moment she realizes her marriage is over mid-cruise

A viral TikTok has viewers gutted after a woman recorded the moment she realized her marriage was falling apart, all while mid-cruise.

In the video, creator @keketherealmrsjones tries to get her husband’s attention through smiles and gestures, only to be met with cold detachment. The clip, which has surpassed 31 million views in one day, has reignited the “bird theory,” a viral relationship test that supposedly reveals whether your partner is truly invested in you.

“I kept trying to get his attention”

On Sunday, TikToker @keketherealmrsjones posted a video of herself in which she is seen stroking her husband’s beard, rubbing his shoulder, and otherwise trying to get his attention. She holds up her drink and sings along to the cruise tunes, but he remains impassive and looks uninterested.

“The day I realize Husband doesn’t want me!” the caption reads. “I kept trying to get his attention. He looked at other girls like he was embarrassed of me.”

The TikToker married her husband around six months ago. She recorded much of this event for her page, showing a man who appeared utterly in love and a couple blissfully happy.

@keketherealmrsjones I didn’t wanna accept it, but it makes sense. Never beg someone to tell you to kiss you. to show you affection I was drinking to feel better ! ♬ original sound – keketherealmrsjones

The past 24 hours filled up her account with footage of her crying, dancing in her old wedding dress, and generally enduring a terrible heartbreak.

Commenters were sympathetic and supportive, with some advising her to turn his behavior back around.

“Act like him, always copy his behavior without panicking,” @bathinibona91 suggested. “Thank me later.”

“Switch it up on him. I dare you!” said @tearionb. “Become the best version of yourself and drop the bag and show him this video when he wants to cry into your arms.”

Others brought up the “bird theory” that went viral on TikTok years ago.

“The bird theory is legit,” wrote @ben_zema.b.

“I keep telling people about the bird theory and they just won’t listen,” claimed @tyraphemza_2.0.

What is the bird theory?

In October of 2023, the “bird theory” or “bird test” began to take off on TikTok as a way to gauge the strength of a relationship. All you need to do is look out the window or up into the sky and claim to see a bird, then observe how your partner reacts.

Those who look up and appear interested are judged to be truly in love and invested in the relationship. Ignoring or barely acknowledging one’s partner, like the man in this new viral video, is a bad sign.

Two years ago, TODAY linked this theory to the idea of “turning toward” rather than “turning away” from one’s partner. Psychologist John Gottman, Ph.D., who specializes in marital stability and divorce prediction, tested this concept in his work.

He found that dedicated, happy couples demonstrate physical cues of interest in each other far more than those headed for splitsville.

“At the six-year follow-up (after the wedding), couples that stayed married turned toward one another 86% of the time,” researchers at the Gottman Institute found. “Couples that divorced averaged only 33% of the time.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @keketherealmrsjones for comment via TikTok.

