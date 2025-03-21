‘Indeed is starting to give Craigslist vibes’: Woman says don’t use Indeed. Is her harrowing warning really based on a true story?

A TikTok creator details a tragic case where a woman went missing after job searching on Indeed. But just how true is her story?

Featured Video

In a video with over 2 million views, TikTok user @Hoodhippye recounts a story her friend told her. It is about a woman who applied for a variety of roles on Indeed, an American job searching website.

In the video, the TikToker explains that the woman, who apparently went missing, went in for an interview with a call center. As @Hoodhippye explains, “the location (of the interview) (was) some warehouse.”

“She goes into this backroom with this man… I’m just (going to) cut (to the) chase…” @Hoodhippye said, “The next day she was reported missing. Two months later, they (found) her in the woods.”

Advertisement

Did a woman really go missing after searching for a job on Indeed?

It’s unclear whether the story @hoodhippye told her audience is true, but there are similar cases that have been reported by various outlets worldwide. Not all details of these cases match the details the TikToker describes in her original video.

A woman named Amanda Cowie from Hamilton, Canada went missing in May 2024 after telling her family she was going to a job interview. There isn’t any information regarding whether Cowie had found this job opportunity on a platform like Indeed.

In Lagos, Nigeria, a 29-year-old woman named Nkiru Osakweogo went missing after telling her family she was going to a work interview. The Guardian interviewed Osakweogo’s sister, Obianuju Osakweogo, who stated, “My sister is a private person. She only informed our other sister about the job interview but didn’t disclose the location. Later, she sent a message saying she got the job. She said that the company provides staff accommodation and that she would be staying there. She added that the network in the area is poor. Since then, we’ve not heard from her or received any calls.”

Advertisement

Neither woman has been found in either of these cases, so the details do not match @Hoodhippye’s description.

It could happen to you—staying safe before job interviews

Many TikTok commenters were quick to believe @Hoodhippye despite not knowing the details of the case she described.

“Why is no one holding indeed accountable?” asked @Luv.noonie.

Advertisement

That’s because the case the woman described in her video isn’t uncommon—It could happen anywhere.

The Jamaican Star reported on a similar case in 2019 where a woman, Tiffany Murray, disappeared after seeking a job in St. James. In instances across the globe, women have disappeared before connecting flights, like in the case of Hannah Kobayashi. This includes job interviews or other instances of traveling alone.

Other cases, like a recent March 2025 instance where a woman went missing over a weekend and was then found in a suitcase, highlight the importance of having at least one close family member or friend know your location. It’s crucial to ensure that others have access to the interview’s location, regardless of other factors.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to @Hoodhippye via TikTok comment and Indeed via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.