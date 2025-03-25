‘That’s not OK’: Woman takes her dog to Home Depot. Then she warns you should never do the same even though they’re allowed

A woman is sharing her cautionary tale about bringing her dog into Home Depot—but viewers have a different takeaway from her story.

“Do not bring your dog to Home Depot unless you want to be embarrassed for the rest of your life,” TikTok user @peacefullyai says in a video. It has garnered over 59,400 views this week.

Her golden doodle, Banjo, is still a puppy. Hoping to get him more experience being around people and in crowds, she decided to bring him with her to Home Depot “because they allow dogs in there.”

And for the most part, things went great—until they didn’t.

“He’s behaving well. The people are loving him. And as a big group of people walk by, what does this guy do?” she says, recalling what they asked. “He takes a nice, fat sh*t in the middle of the floor while everyone is watching.”

Although @peacefullyai says the group didn’t “say much” about what had happened, things became more awkward when she tried to clean up after her dog.

“I pick up the poop with the poop bag, but that doesn’t fully clean it up. So when nobody was looking, I just walked away,” she admits.

Can you bring your dog to Home Depot?

Home Depot’s policy on dogs in its stores isn’t entirely clear. Many people online are under the same impression as the TikToker—that dogs are generally allowed—while others say their stores have begun enforcing a “no pets” policy.

A 2015 post to the company’s X (FKA Twitter) account suggests that while service dogs are always allowed, “most managers use their own discretion” beyond that. The Daily Dot has contacted Home Depot via email for further clarification.

Regardless of official policy, there are practical concerns about bringing dogs to Home Depot. This particular story illustrates the potential for unsanitary situations, but having an animal in a store with a lot of heavy machinery and foot traffic can quickly become chaotic and even dangerous.

Best policies for bringing a dog to Home Depot

Viewers were largely sympathetic to @peacefullyai’s predicament, with many admitting that their own pets have had accidents inside stores before.

“That happened to me today at Lowe’s,” wrote one commenter. “I had a towel at the bottom of the basket so my husband just rolled up the towel and went and dumped it in the trash she not going anymore.”

But despite the relatability of such an awkward situation, people were frustrated at the lack of concern shown for other shoppers in how the TikToker handled her dog’s accident.

“U should NoT have left the mess without cleaning it up. that’s NOT ok at all,” one scolded.

“I would of called a worker and told them to bring me spray and paper towels,” another user said, to which @peacefullyai admitted that she was just “too embarrassed” at the time.

“That is why stores stop being dog friendly,” explained a further viewer. “You should have done the responsible thing and gotten an employees attention, no matter how embarrassed you were.”

“You also bring wipes,” another suggested. “Remember they’re babies. I pack up like a baby bag when we go out.”

With great pet ownership comes great pet responsibility—in theory.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @peacefullyai via TikTok comment.

