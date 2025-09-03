“You couldn’t have waterboarded this from my drafts”: Woman flips her car seconds after singing iconic Britney Spears lyric

A lighthearted singalong took a sharp turn for one driver after the song’s lyrics collided with reality. Kaitlynn McCutcheon, @kaicutch on Instagram, recorded herself singing along to “…Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears while driving. Just as she hit the lyric “hit me baby one more time,” her car skidded on loose gravel, flipped, and landed sideways.

Fortunately, she appeared relatively unscathed because she was wearing her seat belt. In her caption, she quipped, “i guess you could say i got hit one more time.. 😔” The mix of timing, music, and disaster made the clip spread rapidly online.

A Britney Spears singalong gone wrong

Her original Instagram post quickly traveled to Reddit and X, where commenters couldn’t resist the irony of the crash aligning with the lyric. One tweet from @CollinRugg summed up the internet’s reaction: “Woman crashes her car immediately after saying, ‘hit me baby one more time.’ […] Ouch.”

@AmiriKing meanwhile wrote, “You couldn’t have waterboarded this video from my drafts.”

You couldn’t have waterboarded this video from my drafts. pic.twitter.com/fwlkiJWFje — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) August 31, 2025

Additionally, many praised her composure during the accident. Viewers noted her focused attempts to correct the car and that she kept both hands on the wheel even while the car flipped. Supporters online framed her response as a sign of control under stress. Others pointed out that McCutcheon likely over-corrected when trying to adjust to avoid skidding out.

@Brick_Suit tweeted, “Two things here. #1: She was wearing her seat belt 👍 #2: She appeared to do a decent job of steering into the skid.”

Others, however, zeroed in on what happened immediately after. When the dust settled, she reached for her phone, sparking criticism about her priorities.

@FearedBuck tweeted, “Flipping your car and the first thing you do is grab your phone is diabolical.” Meanwhile, Reddit user u/bondsmatthew defended her actions, reminding critics that “in this scenario she was probably looking for her phone to call 911.”

“Ma’am, you’re bleeding.”



“Ok, one sec. Let me click post really quick.” — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 2, 2025

A mix of jokes and praise

Still, not every viewer took the moment seriously. Redditor u/NuffBS joked, “Missed opportunity to keep singing at the end, but either way this is her best content ever.” The humor reflected how social media often reframes real danger into shareable entertainment.

Another person quipped, “Narrator: the real cause was that the car could not stand her singing and went rogue.”

Despite the jokes, the crash could have been far worse. Because she remained calm and gripped the wheel, commenters argued she likely avoided more serious injury.

“It would have had to have been loose gravel on top of the pavement then, because that road behind looked paved, and the sounds of the tires were rubber on pavement,” @FailedBard wrote. “I have hit loose gravel on a paved roadway before though, and it doesn’t take much to get you sliding.”

@kaicutch did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram DM.

