‘I am starting to get scarring in my eyes’: Woman goes in for LASIK consultation. Then the eye doctor asks what her biggest fear is

A woman contemplated LASIK eye surgery on her platform. It prompted heated debate.

Featured Video

In a viral video with over 140,200 views, TikTok user Andrea Torres(@x.oandrea) shared her thoughts on whether she should undergo surgery to correct her vision.

A consultation with an eye surgeon put her concerns into perspective.

When the doctor asked the woman what her biggest fear was, she responded, “Going blind.”

Advertisement

That’s when the doctor dropped a bombshell.

“She said, ‘You’re already blind,’” the woman said her doctor responded.

Torres recognized the validity of the doctor’s argument.

However, it is not clear that someone with her vision would, in fact, be considered legally blind.

Advertisement

When is someone considered blind?

The woman went on to explain that she qualified for LASIK surgery because her vision was -10.00.

​According to the American Optometric Association, legal blindness is defined as having a best-corrected visual acuity of 20/200 or worse in the better eye or a visual field of 20 degrees or less. ​

In other words, if someone’s vision can be corrected to be better than 20/200 with glasses, they are not considered legally blind.

Advertisement

A person with a -10.00 vision prescription would be considered severely nearsighted, meaning they could only see objects when they are very close.

However, Torres did reveal that her eyes may have additional issues.

“They did tell me since I’ve been wearing contacts for such a long time, I am starting to get scarring in my eyes,” she said.

Those with severe scarring in their eyes may not qualify for the surgery.

Advertisement

However, Torres’ scarring was not yet that bad, so she could still get the surgery.

Still, not everyone agreed it was worth it.

In the video’s comments section, many shared positive experiences with the eye surgery.

Advertisement

“Got lasik 4 years ago and honestly, best decision I’ve ever made! Especially for me bc I travel a lot and got tired of carrying contacts, solution & glasses,” user Gabriela wrote.

“I got it 10 years ago, it’s awesome not having to worry about glasses or contacts, always perfect vision,” user Grant Hicok said.

“Had it 10 years ago and so happy with the results. -6.5. Dry eye is worth being able to see all the time,” user Tina added.

However, others urged caution.

Advertisement

“Don’t do it! Idc you personally but glasses over dry eyes any day or even worse,” user Manuel said.

“Not worth it. I had it done and only last about 6 years. IM BACK TO WEARING GLASSES. with worse prescription at that,” user 𝒱♡ commented.

LASIK surgery does offer a longterm solution to vision issues for some. Still, it does not prevent age-related vision changes or changes that are the result of other health issues.

The Daily Dot reached out to Andrea Torres via email for comment.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.