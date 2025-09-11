Winnie the Cow is going viral on Twitch after mooing for chat to send her treats

Twitch isn’t just for gamers anymore, as evidenced by a cow named Winnie who has become a viral sensation on the livestreaming platform.

Winnie lives at the Alveus Sanctuary, which is a nonprofit organization run by Maya Higa, a popular wildlife conservationist and Twitch streamer.

Winnie gains attention one moo at a time

The Red Angus cow has lived there since she was around one month old, according to the sanctuary’s website, and gained popularity recently for mooing at the camera for attention.

On the sanctuary’s Twitch channel (@alveussanctuary), viewers can activate the adorable cow’s automatic feeder by sending donations. When the machine whirs, Winnie trots over to the trough for treats, giving audiences the perfect payoff as they watch their donation in action.

Clips of Winnie mooing at the cameras spread quickly across social media. Many compared it to her impatiently demanding that the Twitch chat keep the snacks coming. Although she became a streaming favorite, Winnie originally had a very different start.

She was born on March 22, 2022, in Oklahoma and arrived at Alveus in Texas the following month. On its site, the sanctuary explained, “Before arriving at Alveus, Winnie was part of a cattle operation as a Red Angus Beef Cow.”

The sanctuary used her story to highlight environmental costs tied to beef production. It noted, “The massive demand for beef around the world has led to vast deforestation and land clearing to provide space for cattle farming, resulting in habitat loss in critical ecosystems like the Amazon Rainforest, as well as the methane generated contributing to global warming.”

Alveus expands Winnie’s impact

Because of her background, Winnie now serves as the sanctuary’s ambassador for the beef industry. Through her, Alveus teaches audiences how consumer choices influence the planet.

Alveus Sanctuary has grown a Twitch following of nearly 315K people. Winnie quickly emerged as one of the biggest attractions, drawing both animal lovers and casual Twitch users.

Donations to the sanctuary not only provide treats but also cover the extensive veterinary bills, feeding costs, and maintenance of the property so that the animals housed there can continue to thrive. Winnie also has her own plush toy for sale in the sanctuary’s gift shop.

After Winnie’s mooing for food went viral on social media, Higa clarified, “just so everyone knows these are just treats for Winnie and she ABSOLUTELY GETS FED EVERYDAY in addition to this. Follow @AlveusSanctuary for more Winnie content💅”

