‘As someone who works for Safelite, THAT AINT NORMAL!!’: Women gets windshield repaired after accident. There’s just 1 problem

A woman took her car to a body shop and got her windshield ostensibly repaired. But what it’s doing now led her to express concern that it wasn’t really fixed.

The video documenting the shoddy workmanship came from creator Lauren Lu (@lo210). It went up on TikTok on Saturday and got more than 1.1 million views of Monday.

The creator sets the scene in an on-screen caption reading, “Body shop said the windshield is fine and normal post-accident, wants me to pay $400 to $500 to fix their mistake.”

The video then shows the top of the windshield separating from the car before popping back into place.

As audio in the short video relays, “How the hell is this normal?”

As one commenter asked, “Is it even GLUED?!”

The creator responded, “It used to be.”

Another commenter observed that the molding that should be underneath the glass is also missing.

Is a windshield important?

According to Glass Doctor, “The windshield is more than a window, it’s an integral part of the structure of your car and the safety systems that protect you and your passengers.”

The site states, “Most windshields are held in place and sealed with the combination of a gasket and liquid sealant.”

The Auto Glass & Tint Shop site notes that a windshield is there for more than just aesthetics. “A frontal impact collision is an incredibly dangerous accident,” it points out. “Broken bones, head and neck trauma, brain and spinal cord injuries, and even death can result from these collisions depending on the severity of the crash.

“In these emergencies, your windshield protects you in several ways,” the site continued. “Almost 50% of your vehicle’s front cabin is supported by your windshield. After a head-on collision, it is necessary to keep the car’s frontal foundation intact. If you have a weak windshield, this lessens the support and could lead to total destruction of the front of your vehicle.”

It also points out that the windshield is there to help defend passengers, as “passenger ejection is also frequent with severe frontal impact” and that “an unstable windshield absorbs much less of the contact” from a head-on collision “and may cause serious damage.”

Viewers urge her to seek action

People coming to the comments section were aghast.

“As someone who worked at a glass shop that is in fact not normal,” one pointed out.

Similarly, another said, “As someone who works for Safelite, THAT AINT NORMAL!!”

People with no earned knowledge of windshield repair chimed in accordingly, including one who quipped, “As someone who works for Dairy Queen, this is not normal.”

Someone in the mood to diagnose said, “That’s called poor prep work. They laid down the bead of glue without wiping down and prepping the windshield. They essentially glued a thin layer of dust instead of the windshield.” That person then claimed, “See it all the time.”

“You can literally see that there’s no rubber seal,” another observed.

One had a semantics issue to bring to the table: “Well TBF the windshield is fine. but the installation isn’t.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

