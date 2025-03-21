‘You just did my friend’s windows!’: Woman goes to get her windows tinted. Then she tells the specialist that she drives a Chevrolet

Making a cosmetic modification to your car should be straightforward. Find a shop, get a quote, and pay the price.

But one woman on TikTok says she was quoted way more than her friend for the same service—and suspects it’s because she’s a woman.

User @nat2turntt shared the story in a TikTok video that has now been viewed over 112,600 times, explaining how she was allegedly quoted an unfair price.

How much did she get quoted?

@nat2turntt starts by saying she wanted to get ceramic tint on the windows of her Chevrolet Corvette C5, so she decided to contact a well-known tinter in her area.

“I asked him, ‘How much for ceramic windshield and two windows?’” she recalls in the video. “He says, ‘What type of car is it?’ I tell him C5 Corvette. He says, ‘$600.’”

Confused, she pushed back. “I’m like, bro, you just did my friend’s tints two weeks ago, an entire car, for $400 ceramic.”

The tinter didn’t budge. “Yeah, no, it’d be $600,” he told her.

At that point, she thought something was off, so she says she vented about it in her Close Friends story on Instagram, saying, “Bro, this guy, I swear he’s trying to scam me.”

Same tinter, different price?

That’s when a friend of hers stepped in. He told her he knew someone who could do the job for cheap and sent her the contact. But when she opened the message, she realized it was the same guy who had just quoted her $600.

“I was like, ‘You’re a liar,’” she says. “Bro, this is the guy that’s trying to charge me $600.”

Her friend had a theory about the different pricing.

“It’s definitely just cause you’re a girl and he thinks you’ll you’ll just pay it cause you don’t know.” the friend reportedly told her.

“I respect the hustle but i have brain cells,” @nat2turntt wrote in the caption.

Is the price unfair?

Was she really quoted unfairly?

Whether @nat2turntt was actually overcharged isn’t easy to determine since key details—like the location, type of film, and specific service—are missing.

However, according to J.D. Power, tinting an entire car typically costs between $400 and $600.

Given that @nat2turntt only asked for tint on two windows and a windshield, and some Corvette C5 owners have reported paying between $260 and $600 for a full car, her $600 quote is definitely on the higher end.

While we don’t know if her being a woman had anything to do with it in this particular case, a previous study found that women are often quoted higher prices than their male counterparts for the exact same repair job. What actually happened here, though, is unclear.

In the comments, viewers weighed in on the pricing.

Some felt that $600 was too high for the job she requested. “Tint should be around $200-$300 on average,” one person wrote.

nother added, “Never paid more than $120.”

Others thought it was too soon to call it a scam. “I recommend getting quotes from other places before saying someone is trying to scam you,” one commenter suggested.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chevrolet via email and @natt2turntt via TikTok messages for comment.

