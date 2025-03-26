‘I need to know’: Man notices 15 car washes within a 10-mile radius. Then he asks what’s really going on

The weekends of scrubbing down your family’s vehicle might be a distant memory as more people opt for the convenience of automatic car washes. And while these washes aren’t a new invention, they’re becoming increasingly popular, popping up in more locations than ever before.

Featured Video

Patrick Ramos (@xpatpat_) took notice of this trend and began to wonder if something suspicious was happening.

“What’s REALLY happening with the car wash business?? It gives sus,” he wrote in the text overlay of a recent video. He points out that in his hometown of North Texas, a new automatic wash station seems to pop up “every two months.”

“What’s really going on? What’s really happening? I need to know,” Ramos says in the video. As of Monday, his post asking why more and more car washes are appearing in his area had garnered over 34,000 views. But the answer might be a lot less mysterious than Ramos originally thought.

Advertisement

Man says there are too many automatic wash stations

In his video, Ramos expresses his concern about the “influx” of car wash businesses in his area, particularly in North Texas.

“There are at least 10-15 car wash places within a 10-mile radius,” he says.

He goes on to suggest that they might be the new “mattress store,” referencing a popular conspiracy theory that mattress stores are fronts for money laundering.

Advertisement

While Ramos acknowledges that it might just appear like there are an excessive number of car wash stations because they’re “easy to open,” he still seems skeptical.

According to Jalopnik, though, which cited U.S. Census data, most automatic washes employ fewer than five employees. With fewer employees to manage and well-established operational standards, car wash owners can likely run these businesses profitably.

“After your initial investment… you’re pretty much home-free,” Jalopnik reported. “You pay a few employees to keep an eye on things and undertake any necessary maintenance, and you let your customers do the rest. Easy.”

Despite this, Ramos questions how there could be enough business to sustain so many automatic washes. He films his video at one car wash, where he notes that at least 15 people were employed.

Advertisement

“I smell a stunt,” he says, adding a layer of suspicion to his initial curiosity.

Why are there so many car washes?

Beyond the low-effort business models, there are other reasons why you might see more and more automatic car washes popping up.

According to Bloomberg, which conducted a deep dive on the issue in 2024, the car wash sector has been expanding at about 5% annually, with that growth expected to double by 2030. Experts told the outlet that the boom in car washes reflects a shift away from DIY car cleaning habits.

Advertisement

Additionally, unlike some other retail sectors, car washes were less impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which helped sustain their growth during the economic uncertainty.

Another major factor contributing to the surge in car washes is the century-long dominance of cars themselves. As cars have become an integral part of daily life, there has been a growing demand for convenient services to keep them clean and well-maintained.

“I can’t think of another category, particularly of retail, that has been on the tear of development,” Eric Wulf, CEO of the International Car Wash Association, told Bloomberg. “Sure, there’s a risk of overbuilding and saturation in some places, but I think the demand has simply surprised towns and cities.”

Advertisement

Viewers think something is up

In the comment section of Ramos’s video, many viewers still insisted that something far more nefarious is at play.

For instance, some speculated that, like the infamous “mattress store” conspiracy, the washes might be serving as fronts for money laundering or other shady activities.

“There’s like 10 car washes within 5 miles of each other in San Antonio,” one woman shared. “Definitely money laundering.”

Advertisement

“Money laundering for the new generation,” another echoed.

“Hmm… it’s giving Breaking Bad vibes,” a third user wrote.

Others, meanwhile, pointed out specific locations where they had noticed a similar increase in the number of car washes. Many joked about seeing car washes sprouting up “on every corner” and wondered whether the trend was a national phenomenon or something specific to their regions.

“In Odessa, [Texas], they are everywhere,” one commenter said.

Advertisement

“Vegas has an unusual amount of car washes and storage units,” another added. “Like, a lot.”

“Yes, here in Riverside, California, too. It’s weird,” a third user wrote. “But no new grocery stores.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ramos via TikTok comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.