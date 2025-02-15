TikToker Janie Ray (@janieray92), a full-time stay-at-home mom, took to the app to share frustrations with a recent change to a popular Costco bakery item.

“Can anyone tell me why Costco went from 12 ginormous mix-and-match muffins that were perfect ’cause my kids don’t like the same muffin to this eight tiny muffin [expletive],” she asks viewers, showing them the new eight-pack of muffins.

Why did the muffins change?

According to Delish, “Costco is getting rid of its mix & match 12-count muffins (two packs of six muffins) for $9.99 and replacing the deal with one pack of eight muffins of the same flavor for $6.99.”

Better Homes & Gardens reports, “Costco made the switch to small because, according to AOL, shoppers have complained that they were previously too difficult to finish before they went bad.”

Ray was not the only consumer to notice this change. Many individuals on Reddit reported the change and shared their grievances.

“These new muffins are worse in taste and in value. We will no longer be purchasing the muffins. I was a fan of the muffins so much they are the reason I got a membership 10 years ago,” Reddit user Ysylla wrote.

New muffin flavors

A Costco employee chimed in to add that the flavors of the muffins will also change: “Costco Bakery employee here. The TX Region already has the new muffins. They are a bit more ‘elevated’ flavor-wise than the large ones. The new flavors are: Blueberries and Cream, Triple Chocolate, Lemon Raspberry, and Butter Pecan,” they shared.

Ray’s video has 538,200 views and hundreds of comments.

Many viewers shared Ray’s frustrations.

“I don’t mind the size, but the lack of mix and match sucks. And my Costco doesn’t even have the chocolate ones anymore. They’ve been ‘out’ for 3 months,” a viewer commented.

“I won’t buy them anymore. The big chocolate ones were my favorite. So mad they did this,” one viewer shared.

Support for the Change

Yet many viewers disagreed with Ray, suggesting the change is good, with many adding that the prior size was too big and 12 was too many.

“Oooh I could never eat a whole muffin before. And 12 was way too many for us. I actually like this,” a viewer commented.

“I’m a cashier, the amount of times I hear ppl say they don’t want 12 muffins outweighs the incoming 8. So many ppl don’t want that many. They go to waste,” a Costco employee shared.

Another employee said, “Sales at my location have gone up 147% on muffins since the changeover. The size and flavors are a HUGE hit.”

“They went from giant muffins I had to cut in half to a perfect-sized muffin. I think Costco did good on this one,” one viewer suggested.

Along with the updates to their muffins, Costco has many changes looming on the horizon, such as “switching from PepsiCo (PEP) to Coca-Cola (KO) products in its food court,” according to The Street.

The store plans to “replace its strawberry ice cream with chocolate-flavored ice cream, and by August, it unveiled its new $6.99 chicken and bacon sandwich.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Janie Ray via email and Costco via contact form.

