‘It’s important to read the labels’: Expert says every item at the Whole Foods hot bar has this ‘rancid’ ingredient

If you’re a Whole Foods hot bar regular, you may want to chime into this. This doctor explains why they believe the oils Whole Foods uses may be causing you harm.

Whole Foods hot bar and seed oils

Dr. Pompa (@drpompa) has quite the following on TikTok, with several videos giving viewers tips on a healthy lifestyle. A recent video is gaining traction online with 198,000 views and 11,000 likes about the oils used in some of the foods in Whole Foods hot bar. Dr. Pompa says seed oils are rampant among them and that it’s something you should avoid.

“I went through here and, look, I tried to find products without vegetable oils. All of them had rancid seed oils, vegetable oils,” Dr. Pompa says. They then go on to explain why they believe seed oils are bad for your health. “They stay in your system for months. It’s worse than sugar. I’m telling you; these rancid oils go right into your cells, muck up your cells, and that affects your hormones, affects how you feel,” says Dr. Pompa.

The Daily Dot has previously covered Dr. Pompa’s videos, such as this article that reports on a video about supposedly dangerous dishwasher detergents.

What are seed oils? Are they bad for you?

Seed oils are an array of vegetable oils derived from fat extracted from seeds. Some examples of seed oil include canola oil, sunflower oil, grape seed oil, and soybean oil, just to name a few, according to Fond Bone Broth.

There is much debate online about whether or not seed oils are good for you. Current health secretary under President Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has even tweeted about the health risks of seed oils, stating that Americans are being “unknowingly poisoned” by seed oil products, according to BBC. Other health professionals agree with Dr. Pompa that they can cause hormone harm, as states Dr. Nirvana.

Another key debate against the use of seed oils is that the high levels of omega-6s can cause chronic inflammation. However, according to Massachusetts General Hospital, “a 2017 meta-analysis of randomized control trials found that increased dietary intake of linoleic acid does not have a significant effect on blood concentrations of inflammatory markers.”

Viewers weigh in

It seems that most of Dr. Pompa’s viewers are sold on the idea that seed oils are a no-go.

“I only eat Avocado … oils .. just a little though and no inflammation,” says one comment.

“Thanks for telling us I never noticed very important thank you thank you,” another chimes in.

“I shop at Whole Foods and get frustrated at all the items with seed oils,” someone else says.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dr. Pompa via TikTok message and email and to Whole Foods via email for comment.

