‘Go buy it’: Meat expert exposes the real reason you should always add a brisket to your shopping cart—even if it’s not on sale

With food prices still climbing, people are finding new ways to stretch their grocery budget.

That might mean scouring grocery store websites for gift cards, cooking more by yourself, even in unconventional locations—or grabbing a big cut of meat and turning it into several meals.

That’s exactly what one TikTok creator is doing.

Anthony Bartleson (@meatdad), the self-proclaimed “internet butcher,” recently shared a video that’s now been viewed more than 78,300 times, showing viewers why buying a full brisket is worth it.

“If you see a brisket on sale, go buy it,” he says right off the bat. “I know it seems big. It’s a lot of money, but it’s gonna come back to you in the long run.”

What not to do

First, he lays out what not to do with a brisket: Don’t treat it like steak.

“I’ve tried it,” he says. “It’s OK. It doesn’t have a great texture. It doesn’t have a great flavor. Move on.”

How to break it down

Instead, he explains how to separate the two main parts: the point and the flat. From there, it’s all about sorting the pieces by how you’ll cook them.

The point can be turned into stew meat or used to make corned beef he explains as he makes the cuts on the video. From the rest, you can carve out cuts for mock boneless short ribs, country-style beef ribs, or just shredded beef for tacos, sandwiches, or whatever else you’re into.

He even saves the fat for homemade tallow and trim pieces for ground beef.

“You don’t screw it up, OK?” he says. “It will not be screwed up because you just cook the stuff.”

By the end, he’s got tidy piles of meat prepped for different uses.

“All this stuff on the low,” he concludes.

Is the tip worth it?

Given that a cut like short ribs can cost anywhere from $8 to $12 per pound, stew meat around $12, and ground beef around $7, buying a whole brisket and breaking it down yourself can definitely save you money.

A full brisket often costs $3 to $4 per pound when it’s on sale, and you’re getting several different cuts in one go.

Freeze whatever you’re not cooking right away, and you’ve got a small stockpile of ready-to-go meat for weeks. For people trying to stretch their grocery budget without skimping on flavor, it’s a smart move that goes a long way.

Viewers shared their own brisket hacks

In the comments section, some viewers said they’ve already tried this and loved the results.

“I got one and ground the whole thing. It’s been amazing,” one person wrote.

Others had strong opinions about how to use certain parts. “Point is the best part and you’re using it for stew???? Burnt ends, bruh!” another viewer said.

Someone else added that they do something similar at home. “I trim the fat for tallow and grind the rest for damn decent burgers. Cheaper than ground beef at the grocery store and better quality.”

