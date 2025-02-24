‘It’s high in lectins’: Nutritionist reveals whether you should eat brown rice or white rice. You might be surprised

Trying to make good dietary decisions can be much harder than it should be with so much conflicting information out there. From one expert to another, the advice offered can change drastically, especially regarding staple foods like rice, potatoes, and beans.

One nutritionist has taken the time to explain their perspective on the difference between brown and white rice, as well as how she advises her clients to consume rice in general.

White rice or brown rice?

In a video that has drawn over 3.3 million views, nutritionist Layla Alnaif (@layla.alnaif) says she recommends her clients eat white rice over brown rice, contrary to the prevailing idea that brown rice is more healthful.

“I get this one a lot,” she says in the video. “Should we eat white rice or brown rice? The answer is always white rice. I used to think that brown rice was a healthier option and I used to eat only brown rice for years. Brown rice is actually higher in arsenic, which is a heavy metal and it’s also high in phytates and lectins, which hinders the absorption of nutrients in your body.”

She says she also doesn’t recommend eating any rice in large quantities, but especially not brown rice.

“So eating brown rice in large quantities, definitely not the right way to go,” she says. “I recommend getting an organic jasmine or basmati white rice, soaking it for about an hour. And then rinsing it really well before cooking it which lowers the amount of arsenic in rice, in general. I would have that one to two times a week. I definitely do not recommend rice on a daily basis.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Alnaif via Instagram direct message regarding the video.

What are phytates and lectins in rice? Are they bad for you?

Phytates and lectins are naturally occurring compounds in rice, and are thought to be “anti-nutrients” by some in the nutrition space. They can bind to nutrients and potentially reduce the absorption of those nutrients by the human body.

Still, phytates may contain anti-cancer properties and have been linked to improving blood glucose and lipids, per Parsley Health.

Even more, many phytates and lectins are rendered inactive by boiling, and research into how these compounds impact nutrient absorption is limited and changing.

Why is there arsenic in rice?

A compound with no debate about its negative nature, arsenic is a toxin that has entered the food supply largely through pollution. For rice in particular, this is because it efficiently absorbs the arsenic from irrigation sources.

Moderate consumption of rice is generally not associated with health issues when it comes to arsenic in rice. It takes time to build up in the body and dietary arsenic is typically present in food in low amounts, according to Healthline.

Why do people think brown rice is better than white rice?

The most basic difference between white and brown rice is that brown rice is a whole grain, and still includes the germ, endosperm, and bran, while white rice has had this part removed.

Because of this, brown rice can take longer to cook and have a chewier texture, as well as more nutritional value, while white rice can be easier on fussy stomachs and is softer.

Results vary

Some viewers shared that they preferred to eat brown rice, mainly citing the fact that it does not impact their blood sugar as sharply as white rice.

“White rice spikes my blood sugar insanely over 200,” one commenter wrote. “Brown rice does not.”

“Are you a food scientist?” another said. “There is so much misinformation out there from people who do not know the actual science of food. White rice has sugar in it. It spikes my sugar levels and makes me very tired.”

“White rice increases my sugar very high,” a further user wrote. “Brown rice doesn’t increase my sugar much.. I’ve tested before eating and after.”

No sources cited

Others criticized the nature of the video, as the poster does not cite any source of information, even if it is from her background as a nutritionist.

“How come I can’t find this anywhere??” one commenter wrote. “These online influencers will say anything and most of you non thinkers will believe everything they say.”

“Most ridiculous post of seen today Brown and white rice come from the same plant,” another commented. “It is the same rice kernel just processed differently. Brown rice is known as a whole grain, meaning it contains not only the endosperm (aka, the part we commonly consider “rice”) but also the bran and germ. The bran and germ contain fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants. One of the concerns with consuming white rice instead of brown is that you miss out on the nutrients found in the bran and germ. Hence white rice is void of all nutrients basically. It is the same as using white flour vs whole wheat flour.”

