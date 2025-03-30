‘I know it’s gonna be sent back’: Customer orders steak medium rare ‘plus.’ Then the server asks him a question

Don’t do this when ordering a steak at a restaurant. You’ll just end up annoying your server and the chef.

When you’re ordering steak at a restaurant, there are generally up to six ways it can be cooked:

Blue rare: Seared just on the outside but completely rare throughout

Rare: Seared on the outside with about 75% of it being a red rare center

Medium rare: Has a red center with more cooked pink meat around the perimeter

Medium: Cooked all the way through but with a pink center

Medium well: Center is still pink, but the perimeter is a firmer brown color

Well: Cooked to the point of the meat turning brown all the way through. Usually, the firmest and driest

Try to go outside of these well-known cooking limits, and you might not end up getting what you had in mind. Just ask this guy.

Restaurant server calls out customer

In a trending video with more than 74,000 views, server Saydie Dorton (@realslimsaydie) shared the weird request a customer made when ordering a steak.

“Calling all chefs, I need you guys to weigh in on this,” Dorton said.

Dorton explained that she was taking a table’s order when one of the patron’s asked for “medium rare plus.” If you go back to the steak chart in the intro of this article, you’ll see medium well, but nothing with the word “plus” in it.

“Is there such thing as medium rare plus?” Dorton asked.

She seemed doubtful but wanted to know if she should even bother typing the specific request in for the kitchen to see or go with her best judgment and “hit medium and call it a day.”

Before placing the order, Dortin conferred with the client to make sure she understood what he wanted, and he insisted that he didn’t want the steak red “at all,” instead preferring a “little bit of pink.”

“We’re in like medium well territory,” Dorton said.

“Tell the chef, he knows,” the man insisted, though in her head, Dorton knew that the order would be sent back by either the chef or the customer.

The chef ended up pulling Dorton and essentially said the customer’s request didn’t make sense, and he had to choose between medium rare and medium, none of this plus nonsense.

What would you do in this situation? Dorton ended up opting for a medium steak and hoped for the best.

What is medium rare plus?

Medium rare plus, medium plus, however you want to put it, none of these are really a thing.

Adding “plus” is a way for diners to denote that they want their steak cooked just a bit more than a standard rare or medium rare.

“The problem with asking for meat cooked with the word ‘plus’ attached is that there’s not a lot of wiggle room between each meat temperature, and it’s a challenge for the kitchen staff to accommodate this,” Chow Hound reported.

“People may think that ordering this way is helpful because it seems more specific, but it’s actually better to just stick to the commonly accepted five categories: rare, medium rare, medium, medium well, and well done.”

They added that often when a person adds the word “plus,” they really just want it cooked to the next level up.

Viewers are on her side

“I worked in a steakhouse for years. Whenever someone asked for ‘plus’ I just rang in normal temps and never had anyone complain lol,” a top comment read.

“I work at a steakhouse and I can def tell the difference/we offer a plus in our system! I think it honestly just depends on the chef and the training of the kitchen staff, nothing u can rlly do :),” a person said.

“They want medium well but they’ve heard that classy people order medium rare so they try to game the system,” another theorized.

The Daily Dot reached out to Meg for comment via email and TikTok direct message.



