‘They don’t make them anymore’: Woman asks for ‘regular Doritos’ at the gas station. Then she sees what her friend got her

There’s one thing Americans love more than anything: junk food. There’s just something about your favorite snack that can turn your whole day around.

Recently, Laurttaylor (@laurttaylor) went to buy a bag of Doritos and discovered that the regular flavor may not be what she always thought it was. The video sparked intense discourse and challenged people’s idea of one of their favorite foods.

As of this writing, Taylor’s video has been viewed over 2.6 million times.

What flavor is ‘regular’?

In the video, Taylor poses a simple question: “If I ask you for regular Doritos, what kind of you getting?”

Then she holds up a bag of Nacho Cheese Doritos.

“Because I’m asking for these regular Doritos, but allegedly not every body thinks these are regular Doritos,” Taylor continues.

But is Nacho Cheese the regular flavor?

Most users took her side, claiming no one would ever consider any other flavor the regular kind.

“Those exact ones. The default,” one agreed.

“There isn’t a person alive with a different answer…” another responded.

“Those ARE regular. Which ones are they bringing you???? Who are these people? I have so many questions,” a fourth asked.

Not everyone agreed, however.

“Cool Ranch are regular doritos,” a user said.

“They use to have regular Doritos. They don’t make them anymore,” another added.

Is the red bag the regular bag?

According to Doritos, Nacho Cheese is, in fact, not its regular flavor. Instead, the chip company explains that “the initial recipe was unflavored, but later seasoning was added to revamp the taste, which created the original flavor, Doritos Taco.”

The company is aware of customers’ misconceptions, however. “Believe it or not, Nacho Cheese is not the first Doritos flavor!” it writes.

The Takeout reports that the original flavor was also known as “Toasted Corn.” According to the article, the famous chip brand officially hit stores in 1966, debuting as unflavored tortilla chips. A year later, Frito-Lay introduced a new flavor, which was their first seasoned blend. This flavor, known as “Doritos Taco,” eventually morphed into the familiar Nacho Cheese flavor.

Other flavors, such as Cool Ranch, were introduced in the ’80s.

Today the popular chip company offers a wide range of flavors like Baja Fiery Mango and Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco.

Even though the red bag isn’t the regular flavor, in the hearts and minds of many Doritos afficionados, they will always be the greatest of all time.

Daily Dot reached out to Taylor via TikTok Comments and Frito Lays via email for further information.