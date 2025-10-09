“I personally don’t mind this”: Airline to start charging extra for the privilege of reclining your seat

WestJet, a budget-pricing Canadian airline, announced on Sept. 23 that it would remove reclining seats from its economy cabins unless passengers pay an extra fee. The change specifically applied to the carrier’s Boeing 737-8 MAX and 737-800 airplanes, which were being refitted with what the company called a “modern cabin experience.”

According to WestJet’s press release, the redesigned cabins were meant to create a cleaner, more efficient layout, offering a “welcoming service at every budget.”

The update also meant that travelers in standard economy would have an “upgraded design that features new seats, adjustable headrests and enhanced cushion and back support with a fixed recline design […] that helps preserve personal space.”

New cabin layout, complete with price changes

The concept of fixed-recline seating isn’t new in the world of budget airlines. However, traditionally, these airlines provide the same or similar style seating for all customers to be made uncomfortable together. WestJet’s new model is advertising the ability to upgrade to a marginally more comfortable seat if you can afford it.

Only 12 Premium cabin seats will be able to recline in the cabin redesign. These premium seats also have larger headrests and ergonomic cushions. Everyone else on the airplanes will be sitting in a “fixed recline” position, although Extended Comfort customers will at least have extra legroom.

“WestJet has always been a pioneer in making air travel available to more Canadian, largely through our ability to keep costs low and to offer affordable airfares – to continue to do so, we need to be willing to try new products and see how they work for Canadians,” a WestJet spokesperson told the Daily Dot.

“We are reconfiguring all 43 acquired aircraft that are currently all-economy, which is inclusive of former Swoop, Lynx and Sunwing aircraft,” which WestJet said “will account for less than a third of our narrowbody fleet.”

The spokesperson added, “through our guest user testing, half indicated they preferred a fixed recline, to avoid feeling impacted by other passengers encroaching upon their space.”

“For guests that prefer a recline option, please note that seating in the Extended Comfort and Premium cabins of reconfigured aircraft will include this feature.”

The redesign also allowed the airline to add an extra row of seats compared to its previous layout. As a result, WestJet expected to lower its cost per seat.

Passengers weigh in on the change

Not everyone welcomed the change. Some passengers and advocates said WestJet’s plan effectively made travelers pay more for what used to be standard.

John Gradek is a supply networks and aviation management lecturer at McGill University who spoke with CBC Radio. He said, “The imagination of airline marketers never stops to astound me. The depths they will go through kind of give people an impression that if I pay more, I get more. But, you know, right now, it’s like you pay more to get what you had.”

Folks on Reddit weren’t surprised that an airline had come up with new ways to make things worse for customers.

“We’re close to those double-decker plane seats, aren’t we?” u/TheKrakIan asked.

u/Profspeakin wrote, “I almost never recline my seat, out of courtesy to the person behind me. But honestly, they’re simply cramming three more seats into these planes. WestJet sucks in so many ways since it was bought out.”

u/kytheon added, “Ensh*ttification continues. Pay up for basic rights.”

