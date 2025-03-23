Nutrionist Sean Fontaine (@fontyfitness) shared how folks can still engage in healthier eating practices while enjoying fast food. Although he concedes that these aren’t ideal options, he espouses a philosophy of “balance” when it comes to nutrition.

In a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 271,000 views, he shares his fast food philosophy with a Wendy’s sandwich selection. It’s one that he says satisfies one’s craving for fast food, while still packing tons of protein. Moreover, he’s posted videos highlighting different meals folks can get from other fast food chains as part of an extended series.

“This is the best secret menu hack to help you lost weight without giving up fast food. I’ve been going around to every fast food restaurant. Digging into their menus, and seeing how I can modify meals. To help you stick to your calorie deficit while you’re on the go. So far I’ve done Taco Bell, McDonald’s, Dunkin’, and so many more.”

“And I’ll be going to KFC next. Now obviously fast food isn’t the ideal choice when it comes to nutrition. But much like all aspects of life it’s about striking a balance. So in order to achieve that balance, we just want to focus on getting in as much protein as possible.”

“While controlling the calories. And to do that at Wendy’s, here’s what I want you to order. Get a classic chicken sandwich. But order it with an extra patty. With this modification this meal does come out to 750 calories. but it also packs 51 grams of protein. Helping you to stay full and proving that you can incorporate a fast food meal on occasion. As part of an overall healthy balanced diet.”

So, how good is this “hack?”

Protein first

Fontaine’s advice about protein is one that numerous nutritionists agree with. The necessary amino acid does indeed lead individuals to feeling fuller for longer. Furthermore, protein is a necessary component for maintaining muscle mass and is vital for muscular growth. Consequently, individuals looking to decrease their body mass index often opt for high protein diets.

When paired with regular exercise, individuals can enjoy decreasing their body fat percentage. While having a higher muscle density won’t decrease one’s weight, it ultimately can lead to better overall health. Additionally, individuals looking to lean out certain parts of their body, including their faces, can benefit from this dietary change.

Conversely, diets consisting primarily of fast burning carbohydrates have the opposite effect. Because human anatomy processes these sugars and starches rapidly, we’re left hungry again shortly after eating them. It’s why you can probably eat 10 ounces of cereal and milk and still want a full meal 2 hours later. On the other hand, consuming 10 ounces of grilled chicken or steak may make you want to delay dinner time.

Balance ‘hack’

Livestrong recommends “food sequencing” as part of maintaining a healthy diet as well. If you’re looking to slim down, loading up on protein and water first could help. Moreover, our bodies take around 20 minutes to realize that we’re no longer hungry. So if you prioritize protein intake and hydration, you may not eat as many macronutrients like carbs and sugar afterward. However, if you immediately reach for a bowl of spaghetti or a box of Oreos when you’re famished, you’ll be able to down larger quantities.

This also ties in with Fontaine’s assertions about “balance.” Oftentimes, folks throw in the towel on eating healthier due to depriving themselves of particular foods. Imposing extreme eating limitations is often attributed as one of the primary reasons why individuals abandon eating pattern changes.

However, adopting a different approach to dieting could ultimately aid in altering one’s body composition. Daily nutrient monitoring and hitting a specific number of grams of protein, for instance. By putting that amount first before consuming other foods, folks don’t have to focus on staying away from foods they crave.

Thus, “bad” eating options such as fast food and sweets aren’t vilified. However, making a habit of hitting a protein goal will ultimately lead folks to feeling fuller. Numerous health professionals attest to this.

Wendy’s hack: Effective?

In his TikTok post, Fontaine highlights how a double patty Wendy’s classic chicken sandwich contains more protein. According to Fast Food Nutrition, a standard classic chicken sandwich, which comes with a breaded patty, is 490 calories.

While the chain previously offered a grilled variant, that appears to have been removed from the menu. Which, as per Today, was “upsetting” to some long time customers. This means that folks will have to reach for either one of the chain’s salads, or the breaded patty sandwich features in Fontaine’s video.

This standard sandwich has 21 grams of fat, which packs a higher caloric density. So folks are looking at 189 calories from fat alone. Furthermore, it contains 49 grams of carbohydrates and 5 grams of sugar. As for protein, customers are looking at 28 grams of the amino acid in this offering.

But what about doubling up on a patty? My Net Diary writes the bun-less variant alone contains 270 calories; 108 of these calories come from fat (12 grams) and diners will have to add an additional 17 grams of carbs. The patty itself packs 23 grams of protein giving diners a 51 grams of protein to 66 grams of carbs. Furthermore, they’re looking at 33 grams of fat.

Ratios

Healthline writes that an effective macronutrient ratio for weight loss is 10%-35% of protein for adults. Furthermore, 20%-35% of calories from fat is an acceptable range, and 45%-65% for carbohydrates.

However, bodybuilders and trainers for Marvel actors would largely advocate upping these protein percentages. Learn Bodybuilding recommends a minimum of 1 gram of protein for one’s desired body weight. Furthermore, the outlet also states that fast-burning carbohydrates should be reserved for post workout meals. The website strongly advises to never miss a meal after training as its integral to muscular development.

Additionally, caloric deficits are crucial to weight loss as well, if that’s one’s intended goal. Discovering one’s resting metabolic rate can determine how many calories one needs in a day minus exercise. And while working out does indeed burn calories, monitoring food intake is a vital component of weight loss. There’s a reason why experts embrace the mantra: “You can’t outrun a bad diet.”

So if you want to shed pounds, don’t overindulge in easy to binge foods after working out. Sticking to protein and water first, everything else later, can prevent excessive eating.

‘Less calories, more protein’

Some users who responded to Fontaine’s video shared some of their own fast food calorie slashing hacks. One commenter avoids french fries, which are primarily carbs and fat, completely. “When go to Wendy’s now I just get an order of 6 nuggets instead of fries as my side. Less calories, more protein, super tasty.”

Another person lamented the grilled chicken sandwich’s discontinuation. “I miss the grilled chicken sandwich with the honey mustard.”

One user on the app had concerns about fast food sodium content, however. “But how much sodium? And before anyone says it doesn’t matter and to just drink water, it does matter.” (A Wendy’s classic chicken, pre-doubling up of the meat patty, contains 1,450 milligrams of sodium.)

For one Wendy’s lover, they just scale down their food. “Usually get the kids meal and instead of a soda I get a bottle water. Am I ok with that?”

While someone else shared their favorite grilled chicken option on the menu: “They have a grilled chicken wrap that is really good and pretty low in calories. Especially if you remove the ranch dressing.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Wendy’s via email and Fontaine via Instagram DM for further comment.

