‘Someone was too excited for that Cajun crunch’: Man pulls up to Wendy’s drive-thru. Then he notices a sign on the menu

A Wendy’s customer recorded a recent trip through one of the franchise’s locations that caught him off guard. Walker (@thewalkergray) uploaded the video to TikTok, where it accrued a whopping 13.5 million views as of Sunday.

Smashed speaker

Walker’s video begins with him at the beginning of a Wendy’s drive-thru. A handwritten paper note is attached to the preliminary menu sign, which advertises the brand’s “New Cajun Crunch” sandwich.

As for the handwritten note, it reads: “Speaker still works!!” Seeing this type of notice posted outside of a fast food restaurant would probably give most folks pause. After all, wouldn’t one assume that the drive-thru speaker was working? What type of scene was awaiting Walker when he arrived at the terminal to place his order?

It doesn’t take long for viewers to fully understand why that notice was attached to the menu in the first place. Next, his video transitions to a close-up shot of the ordering speaker in question.

It looks like it was struck by a pavement roller that kept on moving forward.

The bottom portion of the speaker box exposes a mass of wiring and tubes that are apparently still operational. A portion of the speaker’s top has been removed from the box, as it lies perpendicular to the ground.

As the video progresses, it turns out that the sign was indeed relaying accurate information. Walker drives up, and an employee’s voice echoes from the device: “May I have your order?”

Fast (& Furious) food

This isn’t the only time vehicular destruction befell a fast food location. In January 2025, a Teaneck, New Jersey driver smashed his Dodge pickup truck into the side of a McDonald’s in neighboring Hackensack.

The commuter in question, 37-year-old Christian Andia, was found still seated inside the truck when officers appeared at the scene. His vehicle dislodged a large portion of the Mickey D’s brick wall. In footage taken from the arrest, an officer can be heard asking Andia, “What happened?”

“Nothing happened,” the driver replies. To which the cop says, “Nothing happened? Your car is halfway through McDonald’s, so what happened?” Andia eventually tells law enforcement, “I’m [expletive] up.”

Police reported that the man’s eyes were watery and bloodshot and that his breath reeked of liquor. Furthermore, he had difficulty standing straight; he was “swaying” from side to side, the Daily Voice reported.

Chick-fil-A crash

Less than a month later, on February 5, 2025, an Atlanta Chick-fil-A location also suffered a crash of its own. A black SUV ended up ramming into the side of the fast food chicken franchise. Atlanta News First reported the car’s driver was waiting in the drive-thru prior to swerving directly into the building.

Then there was this scary video of a crash occurring in the middle of a podcast someone was recording in a coffee shop. The Independent uploaded the clip to YouTube, which shows the two young men narrowly escape death as a truck smashes into a window directly behind them.

Due to their seating positions, it seems the windows framing protected the men from being crushed by the vehicle. Had they been a few inches closer to the window, or directly in front of the caved-in frame, they may’ve been injured. After the crash occurs, one of the podcast hosts hops onto the recording and says that he believes they’re fine despite the accident.

Viewers are shocked and amused

Numerous folks responded to the video with several jokes. One person wrote, “The perfect visual representation of a what a customer service job feels like.”

Another thought that the ennui in the Wendy’s worker’s voice was palpable. “Oh, she’s tired,” they said.

Whereas one TikTok user thought the flattened speaker was a perfect visual representation of what big business is like.

“Corporate: we’ll get you a new one when the old one stops working,” they joked.

Someone else said that the image they were presented with of the speaker caught them by surprise. “I was not expecting it to be freakin pulverized,” they wrote.

And this TikToker thought the smashed speaker actually provided better acoustics for ordering. “Yeah so it somehow sounds clearer this way,” they said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Wendy’s via email and Walker via TikTok comment for further information.



