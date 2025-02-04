‘I don’t think y’all realize’: Wendy’s worker shares little-known trick at checkout. Here’s why you need to change that Biggie Bag order

When it comes to fast-food restaurants, all of the best deals are kept under lock and key.

Featured Video

Thank goodness for the employees who make sure to share them with their loyal social media followers.

From introducing offers like the Four for $4 and the $5 Biggie Bag, Wendy’s has been known for its economic value over the years, especially as food prices have increased. Now, an employee says there is a sly way to get even more value out of this value menu order.

In a video that has drawn over 1.7 million views, Wendy’s employee @secretlystacked says there is a way to order the $5 Biggie Bag—which normally comes with a small order of French fries and a small soft drink—to maximize the bang for their buck.

Advertisement

In the video, @secretlystacked says the secret to making the Biggie Bag a bigger deal is simply ordering an upgraded version for a small uncharge.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but y’all be wasting hella money at Wendy’s buying them large combos, bro,” the poster says in the video. “You can get a Biggie Bag—a $5 Biggie Bag—and upgrade it to a large for $0.80.”

Better bang for your buck

The poster explains that most people, in their experience, do not realize that the difference in price to upgrade the fries and drink that come with a Biggie Bag are about one-tenth of the actual price to buy both of those items separately.

Advertisement

“I don’t think y’all realize that a large fry is like almost $4 and a large drink is almost $4, so you’re pretty much paying $0.80 for $8 worth of upgrades,” they say. “I try to stress this to people. Of course, Wendy’s isn’t going to advertise that. But yes, you can upgrade your sh*t, $0.80 bro.”

At the end of the video, @secretlystacked calls on viewers to be smart about ordering, so they can get the best value possible.

“Quit letting these fast food places play with you bro,” they say. “Quit letting them waste your f*cking money. $0.30 for a medium upgrade, $0.80 for a large. Get you that large fry and that large drink and a Biggie Bag. Save that money bro.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @secretlystacked via TikTok direct message and a comment regarding the video, as well as to Wendy’s via email.

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that the official Wendy’s TikTok account did comment on the video.

“How did I not know this I am so bad at math,” the comment reads.

What is the $5 Biggie Bag?

The $5 Biggie Bag is a meal from Wendy’s that includes a small beverage, French fries, a four-piece of chicken nuggets as well as the choice of a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger or Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

Advertisement

The Biggie Bag is the follow-up to the chain’s famous Four for $4 deal, which comes with a Jr. Cheeseburger, small French fry, four chicken nuggets, and a small beverage. While the meal option is still available at participating locations, it is no longer as widespread.

Viewers weigh in

Several viewers shared that they had no idea they could upgrade value items, and were thankful for the knowledge.

“Omg we can upgrade?????!!!!” one commenter wrote. “I had no idea, but thanks for sharing.”

Advertisement

“When biggie bags came out they didn’t allow you to upgrade,” another added. “I’ve realized recently they allow you to now!”

“I love it when my peeps behind the register help me out like this,” a third said. “Blessings upon you!”

Others pointed out that while this might be a way to affordably bulk up the fries and beverage size, it would not help with the size of the sandwich provided.

Advertisement

“It doesn’t change the size of the burger though,” one commenter wrote. “it only changes the size of the drink in the fries you still get a small Burger.”

“I’d rather have a bigger burger than bigger soda or fries though,” another said. “those sandwiches are literally four bites for a grown adult.”



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.