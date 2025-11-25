“I do not get paid enough”: Wendy’s to offer Frostys for 67 cents on Black Friday, forcing workers to partake in the 6-7 trend

Fast food chain Wendy’s is planning to capitalize on Gen Alpha’s favorite numbers by selling Frostys for 67 cents on Black Friday, according to leaked documents.

Featured Video

Why is Wendy’s selling 67-cent Frostys?

According to a document allegedly given to a Wendy’s worker, which they shared on Reddit, the chain will offer 67-cent Frostys on Black Friday, Nov. 28. Additionally, the 67-cent Frosty will be available through online ordering and the mobile app until Dec. 7.

Information about the “Special Black Friday Limited Offer” shared by the employee can be seen below:

Advertisement

The document offers suggestions for how Wendy’s workers can sell the Frosty using Gen Alpha slang, such as “IYKYK – 67c Frosty all day today!” and “Gen Alpha made us do it, 6-7 made us do it.”

It’s important to note that the offer only applies to a small, vanilla Frosty.

Advertisement

“We are owning the 6-7 moment,” the document insists.

How did customers react to the new offer?

Reddit users react to the leaked worker document, with some calling it cringey.

“Are they gonna make them do the hand sign for it for every sale? lmao,” one writes.

Advertisement

“Cringe. I hope my location doesn’t do it,” a second says.

“Yeah, the ‘we’re owning the 6-7 moment’ got me too. What a bunch of corporate ass clowns. How about owning quality food, proper portions, and better prices?” a third comments.

Wendy’s workers lament having to advertise the 67-cent Frosty to Gen Alpha customers.

“‘We are owning the 6-7 moment.’ I do not get paid enough to spend a day suggestively selling a $0.67 Frosty,” the worker who posted the document writes.

Advertisement

“Wendy’s employee update: 67 cent Frosty promotion coming soon,” a Wendy’s worker posted to X. “My Awful Awful life.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Wendy’s for further information.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s