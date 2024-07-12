‘It’s a gambling machine’: Wells Fargo customer uses ATM for a ‘fast 40.’ He can’t believe what he gets

A TikToker has gone viral after a Wells Fargo ATM seemingly gave him free money.

Drayton Nay (@draytonnay) is a self-described “real estate pro.” He’s garnered a following of 523,800 with videos focused on property management and personal finance. However, one of his latest videos seems more of a happy accident, as he shared how trying to get a “fast 40” at the ATM led to surprising results.

“I was just at the bank behind me here,” he began, “and do you know how you go up to the ATM machine, and you can put in your card and just get what’s called a ‘fast 40?’ A ‘fast 40 bucks?’ So I [put the card] in, put my code in, [and] I asked for a fast 40 bucks, OK? And this is what I got back,” he shared, showing viewers four crisp $20 bills.

He continued, “I asked for a fast 40, and it looks like I got a fast 80. So I looked at my receipt; my receipt said $40.”

Nay said he went into the bank and explained the situation to a manager, who asked to see his receipt.

“I handed them the receipt, and he goes back to the machine,” Nay continued. “And about five minutes later, he comes out, he goes, ‘Yep, that’s right. You got $40.’”

“What do I do now, then?” Nay asked his viewers. “Let me know what you would do. I have no idea.”

Viewers of the video, which has been watched 559,400 times, came up with a menagerie of solutions for the TikToker.

“It’s inflation- fast $80 is the new fast $40,” one joked. “Deposit $40 so when the bank corrects it you’re not short,” another advised. A third quipped, “Keep the 40, send me the other 40 and problem solved.”

Nay didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. A representative of Wells Fargo didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

What exactly is a ‘fast 40?’

A “fast 40” or a “fast cash” ATM transaction occurs when instead of typing out a certain amount of money you’d like to withdraw, you pre-select a cash option to make the transaction faster. This could be a number like $20 or $40, hence the term “fast 40.”

Meanwhile, on Reddit, users presented different reasons why “fast cash” transactions are usually $40. One user suggested it’s because ATMs usually carry $20 bills, while another theorized that it depends on the bank in question. “If you bank decides that you (or most users in aggregate) withdraw $40 at a time (aka more than $20), then providing that option makes sense,” they wrote.

