‘I see this tool in nearly every home’: House cleaner shares the one product that every rich person has in their home. It’s cheaper than you think

The difference between the bathrooms of the wealthy and the middle class isn’t just fancy countertop material, shower heads, and jacuzzi bathtubs. Instead, it’s one trick that will only cost you a couple of seconds and a few dollars. Take it from a professional house cleaner who serves clients with all levels of wealth.

In a video with over 196,000 views, a professional house cleaner with over two decades of experience, Faith (@faithsreadingnook), says there’s one tool that sets apart her middle-class and wealthy clients.

“I’m in a glass shower right now. They use this,” she says, holding up a shower squeegee.

On-screen text reads, “I see this in nearly every home of the wealthy.”

Should you use a shower squeegee?

A shower squeegee wipes off excess water that may have sprayed onto the walls and doors from the faucet.

While some people may let water evaporate after they shower, there are benefits to squeegee-ing off wet surfaces, according to cleaning service Merry Maids. Quickly removing water from the shower can reduce hard water and soap scum build-up, which makes it easier to clean and maintain long-term.

To show the squeegee’s effectiveness, Faith points to the condition of the shower before she cleans it.

“I clean this place once a month, and I want you to look at this glass that I haven’t cleaned yet,” Faith says, showing the scum-free glass. “It looks fantastic.”

While Faith says the wealthy typically use a squeegee, you don’t have to be part of the 1% to get one. Retailers like Amazon, IKEA, and Target sell squeegees for under $5.

Not just for the wealthy?

In the comments, viewers discuss whether squeegees are actually primarily used by the “wealthy.”

“I (a poor) use this and I don’t have any water spots. I also don’t have a water softener,” one said, affirming that the tool works. Faith responded, “‘A poor.’ Haha! I have been schooled.”

“Not wealthy, but I use one,” another wrote.

“I didn’t know my squeegees were a flex,” a third jokes.

But others agree with the connection between wealth and squeegee-ing.

“This really is a thing. My mom has a housecleaning business. She’s done it for like 35 years. In all the McMansions, they have a squeegee in their showers. They want their homes to stay nice,” a viewer wrote.

“I cleaned for the wealth also, and yes, they all have that squeegee,” another said.

“I also always see them in rich people’s homes, lol. How funny,” a third added.

In a follow-up video, Faith clarifies her point.

“I’m not saying that poor people can’t or don’t do this. In most of the homes I clean, it tends to be the upper classes that have the squeegee,” she says.

The Daily Dot reached out to Faith via TikTok direct message and comment.

