“Hot shower and a good book”: 17 methods of cheering yourself up when you’re feeling down

Everyone needs a little cheering up from time to time, although sometimes we’re left to our own devices to figure out how to lift the darkness and get that dopamine hit that will actually level us back out.

The only problem is that it can take a little trial and error to figure out what works. And one person’s go-to cure for the blues may do absolutely nothing at all for someone else. But still, Redditors are offering their best anecdotal advice for what personally helps them cheer up when they’re feeling down. Here are some of our faves:

1. Walking

“A long walk with my favorite podcast always resets my mood.” —u/Far_Philosopher6607

2. Venting

“Mainly complaining to my pets until they judge me with silence.” —u/Vast_Construction852

3. The three M’s

“Music, movement, and nature. My perfect trio.” —u/Last-Alternative6557

4. YouTube fails

“Watching fail videos on YouTube. It reminds me everyone has clumsy moments.” —u/Longjumping_Day_360

5. Comforts of home

“A hot shower, comfy pajamas, and a good book.” —u/LankyAsk2502

6. Friends

“Spend time with my favorite people” —u/Disastrous-Rush7113

7. Get cozy

“Curl up in doggy bed under the desk. Blast one song on repeat.” —u/Zeruvi

8. Get pumped

“Gym session. Always.” —u/YouthOk5833

9. Watch a good movie

“Watching a good movie while munching on my favourite snacks. Ice-cream definitely helps too!” —u/cryptomancer888

10. Inspirational tunes

“I put on music that reminds me life is bigger than this moment.” —u/EmbarrassedTowel6885

11. Journaling

“Gratitude journaling. Forcing myself to list three good things changes my perspective.” —u/Fun-Particular-8422

12. Feed your pets

“I take a handful of unsalted peanuts out to the chicken coop. Happy dinosaurs always cheer me up. —u/ihadcrystallized

13. Animal videos

“I watch videos of animals being absolutely funny. Such as a dog arguing with its own reflection.” —u/Mysterious-Bid-5929

14. Spend time with your partner

“Grumble at my partner about it until he says/does something stupid and cheers me up without meaning to.” —u/Queen_General

15. Relaxing

“Comfort food, re-watching a sitcom, or re-reading a favourite poem, and stepping out (even if it’s just onto the balcony) to get some fresh air.” —u/Acute_Procrastinator

16. James Brown

“This works for me. I get up…I get on up, put on Sex Machine – James Brown, crank the stereo loud (for medicinal purposes, of course), and dance for 5:15 runtime. Emotions are held in our bodies and man, do I feel fuggin everything.” —u/Professional_Mix8473

17. Alone time

“Stay alone and have a nice sleep” —u/Economy-Grand-9447

