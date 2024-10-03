‘We have to empty and destroy all content’: Warehouse worker issues dire warning about Prime energy drink. How worried should you be?

Warehouse worker and TikToker Brandon (@brnchy_fishing) recently issued a warning about Prime energy drinks, urging parents not to let their kids consume it.

Launched in 2022 by social media influencers Logan Paul and Olajide “KSI” Olatunji, Prime offers various types of sports, energy, and hydration drinks.

Brandon’s first post accrued over 2.9 million views on TikTok. In the video, the worker walks towards a pallet of Prime energy drinks being stored in the warehouse.

“I just want you guys to be aware of what you are letting your children drink,” he says.

He then reveals a notice plastered to the side of the beverage cases. It reads, “STOP PULL FROM SALE DO NOT SELL.”

“All these Primes, right. Stop sale. 92 units pull from sales floor,” he says.

He also shows that the pallet is covered in yellow caution tape, marking the drinks as hazardous.

“Do not let your children drink this garbage. I cannot tell you the reasons, but…this stuff is no good,” the worker says, seemingly referencing allegations that the beverages contain “forever chemicals.”

He repeats his resounding condemnation of Prime energy drinks, warning parents to steer clear of them.

“Do not let your kids drink this garbage, do not!”

The follow-up is even more dire

In a second video that received 6.2 million views, Brandon records himself standing in front of the same pallet. He says that there’s been a new development.

“So, update on this. We got word that we have to empty and destroy all content. So those…92 units are now trash,” the warehouse worker explains.

He continues, “Like I said, can’t tell you the reasons. Last video you can, it’s in the comments you can see for yourself. But this stuff, I’m gonna have to open up every single bottle. Dump it out, black trash bags. Garbage, garbage!”

What’s going on with Prime energy drinks?

Brandon refuses to explain the reason behind his warnings, but a quick search reveals the motivation behind his posts.

The company has several lawsuits filed against it, as listed by Consumer Shield. According to the outlet, one of the lawsuits allege that the drink has “dangerously high levels of caffeine.” Additionally, the suit claims the beverage was “deceptively marketed as safe for children,” when in fact the high levels of caffeine could be damaging for them.

Another lawsuit alleges that “Prime failed to disclose the presence of PFAS in its products.” After conducting her own testing, the plaintiff found that “the grape flavor of Prime Hydration contains PFAS roughly three times the amount allowed under FDA regulations for drinking water.”

Often referred to as “forever chemicals,” per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are linked to a number of heath problems, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). These include cancer, reproductive issues, hormonal imbalances, developmental delays, and more.

Is there a ban on Prime drinks?

Certain countries have already taken steps to remove Prime drinks from circulation. Denmark has already taken steps to remove Prime from its supermarkets, according to one Redditor’s post. Several independent news outlets report the same.

According to the BBC, a number of schools in the UK have also banned Prime drinks. In fact, educators have gone so far as to prohibit any Prime branding on school grounds.

Canada is pulling Prime drinks from the shelves as well, as CBC reports. The article also questions how the drink ever made it to the market in the first place, given that the 200 milligrams of caffeine in the beverage violate Canada’s national health regulations.

TikTokers malign Prime energy drinks

Several TikTokers left comments echoing Brandon’s warning about Prime energy drinks.

One person wrote, “They have PFAS, forever chemicals. I clicked on the search that says: prime drink lawsuit update and viola! There was the info in a cute lil video.”

Someone else referenced the same allegation, saying, “It’s got forever chemicals that the human body cannot get rid of…so I’ve read anyway.”

Another user said, “I feel like I won a mom point in this. Refused to buy it for my boys when they started begging me. I told them anything sold by Logan Paul had to be bad for them.”

“It’s made by Logan Paul… lol who would drink it,” someone else laughed.

However, one commenter argued that the ingredients in Prime drinks are not that different from beverages made by larger corporations.

“Only reason Prime is bad is because is it isn’t made by coca cola, pepsi, nestle, etc. They all have same stuff even worse but nothing will be done to them,” they suggested.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Prime via email form and Brandon via TikTok comment for further information.

