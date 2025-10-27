“Takes way longer”: Walmart is testing digital keys for locked product cases and few are enjoying it

Walmart is rolling out digital key entry for locked-up products to its workers and possibly to customers, according to a recent TikTok video. The footage shows how employees can use their phones to open up the locked cases that protect valuable and easy-to-steal items rather than using a physical key.

Featured Video

While some seemed impressed by the new tech, others can imagine every problem it could cause.

“Imagine your phone dies while shopping”

TikToker Jen (@jen.santamariaa) got a lot more views than normal this week with a video demonstrating how she opened up a locked case in Walmart with her phone. It takes about 10 seconds for it to work, but she manages to unlock it by holding her device up to the handle of the case on the “digital key” screen to access the makeup within.

Advertisement

“Takes way longer bruh,” she wrote, “it’s cool and all but lord.”

It certainly does seem to take longer to open it that way than with a physical key. However, many pointed out that it eliminates the need to find the coworker who actually has a key to the case.

TikToker @baitious said, “it takes longer finding someone with a key this is better.”

Advertisement

While Jen agreed, others brought up potential issues with this tech. Walmart WiFi isn’t always reliable, and if you forgot to bring your phone to work that day, then what? Even if the company plans to extend this to customers some day, all these issues and more could crop up.

“Imagine your phone dies while shopping,” wrote @teamvaleor.

Commenter @elliebros said they “always think about the elderly or people with older phones that don’t know much about this stuff and everything being changed to technology-driven ideas.”

Advertisement

Then there are those who automatically despise updates like this.

“I actually cannot fathom seeing this and not walking out of the store,” @aloehart declared. “I haven’t been to a Walmart since tap pay started being accepted everywhere else.”

Walmart attempts to combat shoplifting losses

Reports about Walmart testing this new technology first came out in November 2024. According to Bloomberg, the company initially handed the digital keys to its workers but was discussing the possibility of extending them to Walmart+ members.

Advertisement

This seems to be part of Walmart’s efforts to combat shrinkage—a retail term for lost profits from damaged, lost, or stolen products. Stores have long attempted to reduce theft, particularly through efforts like installing more security cameras and hiring more staff, as well as the locked cases popping up and annoying customers everywhere.

Unfortunately for chain stores like Walmart, the cases also tend to deter honest shoppers who don’t want to wait around for its workers. Especially for items like makeup, many would rather shop online or at another store. A 2024 Consumer World survey found that less than one in three will wait for a worker to unlock a case.

“Girl, I be ordering it online for the bs discount or just go to Ulta,” Jen wrote in response to one TikTok comment.

Advertisement

Allowing shoppers to open the cases themselves might help, but whether it will work well enough for people to bother with it remains to be seen.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @jen.santamariaa via TikTok and Walmart via contact form.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

