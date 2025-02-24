‘They got to get rid of it somehow’: Shopper buys 24-pack of Sprite from Walmart. Then they open up the cans

This Walmart shopper found something really strange in her Sprite cans. Now, viewers are starting to speculate.

Sprite, known for its iconic lemon-lime flavor, is known to be a clear drink, unlike sodas like Dr.Pepper and Coca-Cola, which are brown, and even ginger ale, which has a slight yellow tinge.

That’s why this woman was so freaked out once she started pouring the soda she just bought.

Walmart customer calls Sprite out

In a trending TikTok, Walmart shopper Meagan McGee (@themeaganmcgee) shared the offputting thing she found when she went to open a Sprite. The clip garnered more than 200,000 views total, as it was posted twice.

See, her husband just went to Walmart and picked up a 24-pack of Sprite.

But when McGee opened one, the liquid inside was a dark brown.

Maybe it was a fluke with just one soda being accidentally filled? That doesn’t seem to be the case. McGee had already poured out two cans, and the third had the same contents.

“Every single one of these is pouring out Coke. Make it make sense,” McGee says.

Now, the most logical explanation is that Coca-Cola and Sprite are owned by the same parent company. A big mistake may have been made during the packing process, and Sprite cans were incorrectly filled.

But commenters have their own, potentially less plausible, theories.

Coca-Cola and Sprite theories

“I wonder to make up for the difference in sales coke cola is being sold as other products just a hunch,” a person said, referring to the Coke boycotts.

“Thanks but i like my soda companies with no ICE,” another added, also in refence to the boycott.

“I did some quality work in that industry and there is a way to track back to the technician who signed off for that particular can,” a commenter claimed.

Why are people boycotting Coca-Cola?

Last year, people started boycotting companies that donated to President Donald Trump’s campaign. Those boycotts have only grown as numerous big companies—including Target, Meta, Walmart, Amazon, and McDonald’s—rolled back their diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Coca-Cola did donate to Trump.

The soda brand was added to this boycott list, not for ending its DEI work, but because of rumors that they fired a slew of Latino workers in Texas and allegedly reported them to ICE, Yahoo reported.

Is Coca-Cola in cahoots with ICE?

Let’s be clear up front: these are all rumors until evidence comes out. And so far, there is no evidence, fact-checker Distractify reported.

Coca-Cola’s targeting of Latinos could have a huge business impact given that its Latin American division serves about 530 million consumers.

A few other things.

On layoffs: As a publicly traded company, Coca-Cola must disclose specific financial information. While not all layoffs are public record, one of the scales the rumors propose would certainly be included in their SEC filings. So far, there are no recent SEC filings or press releases on the matter.



They did reportedly lay off 75 employees at the Grand Prairie, Texas plant that was closing—but that was in 2021.

The Daily Dot reached out to McGee for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Coca-Cola via email.

