Viral videos claim expiration of government SNAP benefits in November is already increasing shoplifting at Walmart. Is there any truth to it?

Social media videos claiming mass looting at Walmart stores have spread across social media as news breaks that 42 million Americans could lose SNAP benefits next month.

While the food stamp benefits crisis is real, the claims of looting and rioting remain unverified by credible news sources.

Viral videos claim Walmart looting has already begun

Multiple TikTokers have posted videos claiming that Walmart stores are experiencing mass shoplifting and looting as fears grow over the potential loss of SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits in November.

One creator, @therealcryerfamily, posted a video describing alleged footage from a Walmart employee showing people rioting inside the store, running out with baskets of groceries, and knocking others down.

The creator claims the video showed a heavy police presence and a chaotic scene with abandoned bags of chips and packs of meat scattered throughout the parking lot. According to the post, the situation became so overwhelming that the employee went home early after being tasked with cleaning up the mess.

Another creator, @upliftedwisdom, referenced the same alleged Walmart employee video and connected the supposed looting to basic human needs. The creator argued that people facing the loss of food assistance won’t simply accept starvation for themselves or their children, predicting “Gotham City chaos.”

They claimed the alleged Walmart employee said the store had to be evacuated because people rushed in and started mass shoplifting—and this supposedly happened before November benefits are even set to expire.

The creator invoked Maslow’s hierarchy of needs to explain potential behavior, suggesting that just as people hoarded toilet paper during the pandemic out of fear, people will steal excess food if they’re worried about not being able to get it again. They warned that this could create a cascading effect where theft drives up costs for everyone.

Claims have not been confirmed by credible sources

Despite the viral spread of these videos, there are no confirmed reports from credible news outlets about mass looting at Walmart stores related to SNAP benefit concerns.

Major news organizations have not reported on any such incidents, and Walmart has not issued any public statements about widespread theft or store evacuations.

Despite this fact, many TikToks are suggesting that riots are indeed happening at Walmart, as the screenshot below demonstrates.

However, none of the videos are from verified news sources and may be using outdated or AI-generated footage to push the narrative. Many of the stories are secondhand, revolving around a mysterious “Walmart employee.”

For example, another TikToker named Shay (@theycallmeshayy) claimed Walmart employees are reporting emergency evacuations due to customers looting carts full of groceries without paying.

“What do y’all think is gonna happen in November?” she asked, adding that the government’s decision amounts to abandoning vulnerable families, children, and people with disabilities. She also suggested some Walmart employees may be turning a blind eye to theft in general because they sympathize with people desperate to feed their families in a struggling economy.

However, the SNAP benefits crisis is real

What is confirmed is the serious situation facing SNAP recipients. According to CNN, roughly 42 million people are at risk of losing critical food assistance in November amid the federal government shutdown. The food stamp program will run out of money in two weeks, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins told reporters at the White House.

“So you’re talking about millions and millions of vulnerable families, of hungry families that are not going to have access to these programs because of this shutdown,” Rollins said, according to CNN.

About one in eight Americans receives help buying food through SNAP, which provides enrollees with an average monthly benefit of $188 per person as of May. CNN reports that the program has a contingency fund of about $6 billion, but November benefits are expected to total around $8 billion.

The looming lack of funding is already forcing 17 states to halt the acceptance of new food stamp applications, CNN notes. The USDA told states there is not enough money to pay full food stamp benefits in November if the lapse in federal funding continues, and asked states to hold off on November payments until further notice.

Gina Plata-Nino, acting director of SNAP at the Food Research & Action Center, told CNN that food stamps provide critical assistance to families.

The November benefits are especially important with Thanksgiving on the horizon, she said, noting that food pantries can’t fill the gap since they are already under strain.

The Daily Dot reached out to @therealcryerfamily, @upliftedwisdom, and Shay for comment via TikTok direct message and to Walmart via email.

