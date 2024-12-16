‘My FAVORITE’: Walmart customer shops Wolf, Jack’s Link, Wendy’s, Steak-N-Shake, Hormel, Great Value chili. Then he notices Skyline chili

Just because a can of chili costs more, doesn’t mean it’s going to taste better.

That’s according to a viral TikTok post uploaded by retired narcotics detective and Marine @elevatednarc. In a video that has accrued over 226,000 views on the application, he surveyed various cans of chili while shopping at a Walmart location.

The most expensive can he shows off in his TikTok, Skyline, invoked a lot of ire from @elevatednarc. This is even though it comes from a restaurant known for its chili.

Several folks who replied to his video agreed with his assessment. But some swore by Skyline’s recipe.

What’s the deal with these chili prices?

“All right so look at these prices. So they’re gonna range in $2, $1. You got some here that are, you know, 2-3 bucks,” the TikToker says showing off a variety of canned chilis.

Next, he shows off Jack Link’s chili in the video. “Then it gets up here into the $3. Wendy’s Chili is $4.42 and I was gonna make a video because I was like holy crap. Are you kidding me?”

That isn’t the only fast food brand offering canned chili in Walmart, however. Next, he directs his camera to a can of Steak ‘n Shake’s offering. “Steak ‘n Shake chili, is $5.12. But Skyline chili is $5.74,” he says, showing off the blue can of the pre-packaged ground beef food product.

Next, the camera cuts to the gentleman’s face as he walks through Walmart. Additionally, he goes on to state that in his opinion, higher prices don’t necessarily indicate higher quality.

“And Skyline chili is the biggest trash I have ever had,” @elevatednarc argues. “That’s a hill I’ll die on, and you Yankees can suck it.”

Several TikTokers agreed

Numerous folks who replied to the TikToker’s post agreed with his assessment of Skyline Chili.

One commenter wrote that the prices of some of the canned Chili offerings in his video seemed exorbitant. “Nothing out of a can like that should ever be more than $2,” they wrote.

Someone else highlighted how Wendy’s sells a tub of ready-made chili at its stores for more than its canned counterpart. “A large chili from my local Wendy’s itself cost $4.19. How is the canned version going to be more expensive?” one user asked.

Another user on the application agreed with @elevatednarc’s assessment of Skyline chili. Calling the brand, “cinnamon meat water.”

Furthermore, numerous other folks on the application said that they preferred the Wolf brand.

However, that didn’t mean Skyline didn’t have its fans. One TikTok user said that purchasing the frozen or fresh variant, not its canned iteration, was the best move. “Skyline chili is my FAVORITE! (not canned though, fresh or frozen),” they posited.

But another said they went to an actual Skyline restaurant and had it in person. According to them, it wasn’t that much better.

“I had friends who swore by Skyline and told me I would never find better chili,” the user commented. “We drove to an actual Skyline in Cincinnati and it was the worst thing I’ve ever had. I lost those friends over that chili.”

What is Skyline chili really made for?

Furthermore, @elevatednarc explained in a comment why he dislikes Skyline chili so much. And that’s because of how much sweetness it packs.

Skyline Chili is a restaurant that traces its roots back to 1949 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The brand’s “famous chili recipe originated in Greece with the Lambrinides family” according to The News Record.

On the company’s website, it states that it’s famous for its “incredibly delicious Cheese Coneys and 3-Ways.” The chain serves up hot dogs with mustard and diced onions, smothered in chili and topped with a mound of shredded cheese. Skyline’s “signature dish” is a plate of spaghetti covered with chili and cheese as well.

One Redditor who tried Skyline’s canned chili said that like @elevatednarc, they weren’t all too impressed with the brand’s canned chili offering. “It was one of the nastiest things I’ve had in a while,” they penned.

Users who replied to the Redditor remarked that Skyline chili isn’t supposed to be eaten as is. They argued that heating up the can and consuming it straight is ultimately going to result in a bad time.

These users said it’s best used as a topping, like marinara sauce. So pairing it with a hot dog or on top of pasta is the best way to go in their opinion.

What is the best canned chili?

As of this writing, we’re heading into the winter months. So a piping hot bowl of chili may seem like an appealing meal to many. According to this Tasting Table review, the best canned chili one can buy is Tony Packo’s.

The 100-year-old recipe was purportedly an instant hit when it first debuted. The reviewer praised the chili’s “red and green hues which indicates a lot of sweet and spicy flavors.” Furthermore, the article argues that while Packo’s was designed to top hot dogs, it functions best as a standalone food.

Other honorable mentions in the same piece were Stagg’s, Hormel’s, and Wendy’s canned variants.

Moreover, Redditors in this thread had high praise for Wolf’s brand Chili. The Kitchn blog also gave a head nod to Hormel’s offerings as did Business Insider, which praised Wolf’s, too.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Skyline, Walmart, and @elevatednarc via email for further comment.

