‘You guys know why’: Walmart shopper says women should always park next to shopping cart holders

A Walmart shopper issued a PSA for women that went viral—she says they should alway try and park next to the shopping cart holders.

Jane (@janellevvvv) uploaded her warning video to TikTok, where it has thus far received over 750,000 views. In the caption, she writes, “If your dad didn’t tell you, I’m telling you!”

“If you’re a girl, you know always park next to this,” she says, pointing to the shopping cart holder in a Walmart parking lot.

“If you know, you know,” she continues. “Doesn’t matter if there’s parking in the front, just always park next to this for your safety. And it’s convenient. And you guys know why.”

Many viewers are left confused

Unfortunately for Jane, many of her viewers did not know the reason. And they let her know this in the comments. Many asked why she was advocating for women to park next to the cart holder.

“I’m a girl and no I don’t, if you know let us know,” said one.

“Why?? Just say it,” asked another.

“No, we don’t know why…. tell us,” said a third.

One helpful commenter explained the possible reasoning behind Jane’s advice.

“[You] don’t have to walk away from your car to put up the basket,” they said, adding, “Plus nobody can park next to you and make you feel unsafe.”

Why is it safer to park next to shopping cart holders?

The TikToker was inundated with so many requests for an explanation that she uploaded another video. In it, she advocated for women to stay safe.

“Personally, [I like it] because it’s convenient,” she says, before revealing the main reason.

“And then two, if you’re by yourself … no strange person is parking next to you, that doesn’t have to be next to your driver’s side,” she explains.

What’s the safest place to park in a parking lot?

A non-profit website that aims to provide safety tips for women called Crime Safety Security has several precautions people can take when parking. It suggests leaving cars in well-lit areas with a lot of foot traffic. That way if something happens, you are clearly visible to other people. This applies whether you’re injured, have a medical emergency, or if you are attacked.

The website also suggests women have pepper spray on hand when walking to a parked car, keep the car locked at all times, and always remain alert when walking to and from their cars.

As the saying goes, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jane via email and to Walmart via an online contact form for comment on the viral video.

