‘You’re gonna ruin my son’s Christmas’: Walmart worker says shopper tried haggling over $45 Spider-Man toy

Around the holidays, tight budgets can make even the kindest people behave oddly when it comes to Christmas shopping.

One Walmart employee says a customer recently made him a wild request. She wanted him to change the price of a toy because she did not want to pay the full price.

In a TikTok with over 43,000 views, Walmart employee @skylouieeeee says a customer asked him to lower a toy’s price. Apparently, she did not believe her son would be interested in any of the toys within her established budget.

“Why, bro?” he says in the video. “Why do these people always think that I can do everything in here? Some lady had said that she needed help looking for a toy for her son for Christmas. I said, ‘OK, cool, what type of toy you looking for?’”

According to the employee, she was looking for “anything under $25.”

“I start showing her some toys that were $25 or less and she said she didn’t like ’em,” he says.

Price disputes

The customer was not interested in any toys within her price range, he says, despite being shown many options.

“Then I showed her a whole ‘nother bag of toys in the action figures aisle because I took her to the Nerf guns first and she said she didn’t like those either and I was like, ma’am, everything else is above, like, $35, $45 plus,” he says.

He continues that the customer saw a Spider-Man set she wanted. However, it was $45 plus tax. After letting her know the price, he says sshe asked him to reduce it.

“When I showed her that it was $45 she was like, ‘Can you lower it down to $25 because I’ve got to get my son this for Christmas, he loves Spider-Man.’”

When he attempted to explain why he could not lower the price—it would not have been a price match per Walmart policy—he says she accused him of ruining her son’s Christmas.

“I once again told her that if her son is going to want a toy that’s under $25, she’s going to have to pick from the ones I showed her earlier. She was like, ‘Once again, I told you my son don’t like them toys. He only like these Spider-Man toys and I want the $44 one but you make me pay $45 instead of $25.’ Because it was never $25 to begin with.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @skylouieeeee via TikTok comment regarding the video, as well as to Walmart via contact form.

What is Walmart’s price match policy?

Starting in 2023, the retailer discontinued its policy of matching prices advertised by competitors, such as Amazon or Target.

However, Walmart’s policy states that the retailer will price match merchandise if the price advertised on the website or Walmart app is lower than what the item rings up for in-store.

Viewers weigh in

Several viewers criticized the customer, who expected a nearly 50% discount simply because she did not like what was available.

“If she wants a different price she better ask a manager,” one commenter wrote.

“As a customer, I never understood this,” another said. “I’ve never worked in retail, but ik not every worker knows and has the power to do anything and everything.”

“Used to work in retail I understand whole heartedly your frustration,” a commenter wrote. “You deserve better.”

Others shared their similar experiences with large customer requests while working in retail.

“Omg.. yes the customers where I work ask me to change prices so a coupon will work…don’t think that’s how it works.. then she gets mad when we say no we can’t do that,” one commenter wrote.

“Someone wanted to return a tv,” another wrote. “No box no receipt and return period expired in OCTOBER nd when we couldnt he lit jst left the tv and didnt come back nd didnt get his money.”



