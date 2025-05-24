“I’m about to show you how this works”: Walmart shopper finds Shark vacuum on “hidden clearance” for only $34

A Walmart shopper found a Shark vacuum at roughly 85% off. She showed viewers how she discovered the hidden clearance deal in a TikTok that’s been seen 164,000 times.

“Alright, look, I’m about to show you how this works,” Retail Therapy (@retailtherapy32), a clearance deal hunter and couponer, says. She whips out her Walmart app to scan the barcode on the box.

Location matters

It’s important that Walmart shoppers looking for hidden clearance deals ensure the physical location they are in matches the in-app location. This is an important first step, as hidden clearance deals vary by location.

James Rochester, CFO at CashBlog, spoke with Yahoo Finance about Walmart’s hidden clearance deals. He said that store managers are responsible for setting the clearance prices after receiving word from corporate that they need to mark the items down. “This indicates that clearance pricing [is] not consistent across the board,” Rochester told Yahoo Finance.

TikToker Retail Therapy then shows that the app says the price of the vacuum is $34 at the location she is in. The exact model of the vacuum appears to be the Shark Upright Vacuum, Navigator Advanced Lift-Away, which retails for $239. This is likely the price at which the vacuum is being advertised in the store.

Why self-checkout?

Retail Therapy then takes the vacuum up to the front of the store. She uses self-checkout to ring the item up. She shows her receipt to viewers as proof that she only paid $34 for the vacuum.

It’s best to use self-checkout when you find deals like this, as there have been reports of retail workers blocking such purchases.

Retail Therapy’s video garnered 164,000 views since she posted it on May 1. “Yess in store is cheaper but you’ll have to use the Walmart app to scan it and find out. I also just bought that vacuum for 34 but online it was 119,” one viewer aimed to confirm the deal in the comments section.

“I’m so sad we literally bought that exact vacuum for $120 like 2 months ago,” another shared.

Some other tips for finding hidden clearance deals, per Yahoo Finance, include looking for them at the start of the month and frequenting the “home” section of the store.

