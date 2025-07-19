“I’m not paying to bag my own groceries”: Woman blasts Walmart for asking her to pay to use self-checkout

An off-duty Walmart worker blasts the company for its new policy, which reserves self-checkout lanes for paying members.

Do you have to pay to use self-checkout at Walmart?

In a video with over 19,000 views, TikToker Madilynn Cameron (@themadivlog) says she bagged her own groceries for five years as an employee. So, she was shocked when a worker told her she would have to get a membership to use self-checkout.

She complains that she never received benefits such as a free membership or holiday party invitations from the company as a sign of appreciation.

Cameron recalls the moment another worker told her to get back in line as she tried to use a self-checkout lane.

“He says, ‘You can’t be here unless you are a member,’” she recounts. “I said, ‘A member?’ I pay for delivery, I didn’t know there was a membership.”

She gets in her car, insisting that she’s “not paying to bag her own groceries.”

Not all Walmart self-checkout lanes are exclusive to members. However, some stores may allocate specific lanes for Walmart+ members or delivery drivers during peak hours, according to The Oklahoman. A Walmart+ membership is $99 a year.

What do shoppers think of the membership requirement?

In the comments, Walmart shoppers share their frustration with the new policy.

“I guess we need to cancel Walmart. No way in hell,” one writes.

“They really think they’re bougie! The prices are hitting target prices, but definitely Walmart quality still,” another says.

“So you need to pay them to do their job? Got it,” a third laments.

On Reddit, shoppers discuss the membership-exclusive self-checkout lanes.

“You are now paying Walmart to work there,” a commenter says.

“So they cut staff. Now you wait in long lines or pay the fee to use the self-checkout,” another suggests.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cameron for further comment.

