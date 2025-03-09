‘Open it up and fill the bag’: Walmart shopper picks up 5 lb of russet potatoes. Then he weighs it

A Walmart customer posted a TikTok that may have shoppers thinking twice about their produce purchases.

A TikToker who posts under Chaxco Y El Corrill (@qkojones) recorded themselves comparing two bags of potatoes. Both of the packages indicate that they contain a specific product weight. However, upon weighing the bags on a scale in one location’s produce section, they discovered one weighed less than advertised.

Their viral clip garnered over 799,999 views and prompted throngs of commenters to voice their concerns.

Is it really 5lbs?

Corril begins his video by standing over a large cardboard display filled with bags of the starchy vegetables.

“People don’t get fooled,” he says. “They say five pounds of potatoes, right?” He picks up a bag and comments on the price of the item.

“$3.64, now let’s see how much this [expletive] weighs,” he says. Following this he steps up to a scale and places the bag of potatoes on it.

“Oh look, only three pounds and a half,” he reveals before panning up to a screen attached to the scale. It indeed reads that the bag he just got from the potato pile weighs 3.59lbs, not 5lbs.

He then shows the bag of potatoes to reveal the packaging clearly states that it weighs 5lbs.

“Hmm, who’s telling who? Walmart…” he says with a tone of disappointment.

Ultimately, he did end up taking home 5lbs. However, it is unclear whether he found a bag that was the correct weight or if he filled the bag with other potatoes himself.

“Well, I got my five pounds,” he says while weighing an open bag before walking away.

Weights and measures

This isn’t the first time a Walmart customer has noticed a weight discrepancy at the popular retailer. The Daily Dot has previously reported on a customer who purchased meat from a Walmart location. The product’s packaging clearly indicates it weighs a different, higher amount.

However, once the shopper weighed the actual portions of the meat, he discovered the label was wrong. The discrepancy valued the meat at a greater weight, which resulted in a higher price. I.e., shoppers were being charged money for a product that they ultimately didn’t receive.

The customer in question brought the incorrect pricing to the attention of a Walmart employee. Furthermore, they stated they would be notifying the local weights and measures department to address the problem.

Additionally, Publix has been recently accused of engaging in a dishonest pricing scheme when it comes to item weight. Lakeland Ledger reports that in March 2025, at least five separate stores were accused of inflating item costs at self-checkout. The suit accused Publix of a POS system protocol that overcharges customers for hot bar food.

Viewers criticize Walmart

One commenter who replied to Corrill said they would have never assumed a pre-measured bag wouldn’t contain its advertised weight.

“Wow, I never thought about measuring the bag, but I will from now on,” they said.

Another thought this weight difference should prompt large-scale legal action. “That’s robbery, they need to reimburse us. Class action suit,” they wrote.

Whereas another thought the move was especially egregious given the nature of how food spoils.

“Not counting the couple you have to throw away because they’re rotten by the time you get them home,” they said.

Someone else thought that Walmart might take preventative measures in response to Corrill’s video post: “Walmarts going to remove the scales after this.”

And another TikTok user also referenced posts referencing Walmart’s meat woes. “They got in trouble for this already but with meat. Walmart is a scam.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email and Corrill via TikTok comment.

