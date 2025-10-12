“Unlock the yogurt section by completing the bread aisle challenge”: Frustrated Walmart customer wants to know why the store has installed barriers in aisles

A California Walmart shopper notices a bizarre new installation at the end of some aisles. Viewers try to figure out what the partitions are for.

Why did Walmart install aisle partitions?

In a video with over 403,000 views, TikToker @thebiteo87 points to a clear partition at the end of an aisle, with the Walmart logo in the center.

“Do you see this? What the [expletive] is this?” they ask.

The partition appears to block customers from entering an aisle on both sides, which means they have to take an alternate route to the product their looking for.

Walmart has not released a statement clarifying why the store has clear partitions on some aisles. The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart for further clarification.

What do viewers think the partitions are for?

In the comments, several viewers suggest that the partitions are a new anti-theft strategy for the retailer.

“I think it’s so people can’t take makeup and sprint out of the store,” a commenter says.

“People swipe everything off the shelf and run. it’s probably a high theft store and they’re testing to see if they can slow thieves’ exit from the store with product,” another suggests.

Walmart has previously garnered criticism for its aggressive anti-theft measures, such as locking products behind plexiglass and employing plainclothed loss prevention workers to follow customers around the store.

Some suggest that the plexiglass barriers could be a safety concern.

“How can you get out of there when there’s a shooting because lord knows there will be,” one says.

“I feel like that’s a giant fire hazard,” another adds.

“How is this fire safe?” a third asks.

“Wow this looks sooo fun to navigate in my wheelchair!! can’t wait to burn myself out trying to get to the other side of the store,” a fourth viewer remarks.

However, others joke about the partitions.

“Goes to Walmart and sees the mart wall and complains,” one writes.

“You haven’t unlocked that area yet. Must be at least level 50,” a second comments.

“You gotta unlock the yogurt section by completing the bread aisle challenge,” another jokes.

