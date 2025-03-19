Expert warns Walmart-popular frozen meals are being recalled by Nestle. Then she reveals they’re these Stouffer’s, Lean Cuisines

Ever enjoy a Lean Cuisine or a Stouffers meal for a quick and easy dinner? Well, think twice. On Monday, Nestle announced some of its meals from August 2024 – March 2025 may be contaminated with a wood-like material inside of them.

Featured Video

Which Stouffer’s, Lean Cuisine frozens are being recalled?

“This recall is isolated to a limited quantity of batches of the following items: Lean Cuisine® Butternut Squash Ravioli, Lean Cuisine® Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, Lean Cuisine® Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry, and STOUFFER’S® Party Size Chicken Lasagna that were produced between August 2024-March 2025. These products were distributed at major retailers in the U.S. between September 2024-March 2025. This recall does not involve any other Lean Cuisine® or STOUFFER’S® products,” said Nestle representatives on their website.

The company also says they are responding and taking care of one choking incident that has occurred due to this and this is why they are initiating the voluntary recall.

Advertisement

Some users took to TikTok to share the news. Journalist PJ Randhawa with NBC Chicago says in a video, “If you have one of these in your freezer, the company says don’t eat it. Take it back to the place you bought it from and you can get a full refund.”

The internet reacts to Nestle recall

TikTok User Orson Wails joked in the comments, “Nestle? I’m shocked.” poking fun at the company which has had issues in the past. The company recalled 440,500 Starbucks mugs due to burn and cut risks last March. In August of 2023 the company also had to recall two batches of its Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough “Break and Bake” bar after customers reported wood chips in them.

Nestle says they are actively investigating the source of the wood-like material. And although they have had issues in the past with wood chips being in their products, the company’s reps said in a statement, “We are confident that this is an isolated issue, and we have taken action to address it. We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on this recall and will cooperate with them fully.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to both Nestle as well as Walmart for comment on this recall.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.