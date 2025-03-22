‘I can’t believe they’re encouraging this’: Walmart shopper reaches for nail polish in the beauty aisle. Then she notices new tester feature

Walmart implemented a new offering that lets shoppers try nail polish colors before purchasing without painting directly on their nails or items in the store.

In a video with over 7.6 million views, TikToker Miss Kim (@misskim73) stands in front of a shelf of nail polishes at Walmart.

“Check out what Walmart’s got now,” she says, peeling a circular sticker from a device in front of the shelf. “It’s like a sticker. Put it on your nail.”

She admits that she used to paint the nail polish on “something in the store” to test the color. “I guess this is to discourage that,” she says.

She picks up a red nail polish and paints it onto the clear sticker’s surface, allowing her to test the color and opacity.

“Is that not the coolest thing ever?” she asks, throwing the stickers into a small trashcan under the device.

What do customers think of the nail polish tester?

Walmart shoppers first noticed the tester feature in September, according to a Reddit post. But many are split on whether the nail polish tester is good or bad.

Some say the new feature is a neat way to avoid mess and damage to surrounding shelves and products.

“This is literally more sanitary, and people have always used the polish first to see the color,” one writes.

“Great idea!” another exclaims.

“Yes, people painting on fixtures is a terrible problem. This is a great idea,” a third adds.

However, others say the new polish testers encourage shoppers to open nail polish bottles—and they don’t want to buy a pre-used product.

“If they’re gonna do that, Walmart needs a tester color for everyone cause I’m not buying nail polish that’s been used over and over again and paying the same price,” a viewer says.

“As someone who got a nail fungus from used polish that took literal years to get rid of I don’t like this. They need tester bottles,” another shares.

“Nah they need testers. Tf. I don’t want played in polish,” a third shopper writes.

Their suggestion? Include pre-painted fake nails to the display, which allow shoppers to see how a polish applies without opening the product.

“Why not do the sample fake nails like salons do??? That’s how I pick what color I want,” one suggests.

The Daily Dot reached out to Miss Kim and Walmart for further comment.

