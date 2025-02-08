‘The best moving hack EVER’: Shopper orders 10 packing boxes from Walmart. Then her delivery arrives

Moving is an exhausting process that comes with planning, packing, and settling in a new place. Step one is often acquiring cardboard boxes to pack your belongings in. While you could try to find them second-hand, buying them from Walmart may result in a 2-for-1 deal.

TikToker Kristen Racanati (@hayes.and.james) accidentally came across a moving hack for those in need of cardboard boxes after placing a Walmart delivery order. In a TikTok, she explains to her viewers that she ordered ten packing boxes from Walmart, but she wasn’t ready for the surprise that was in store.

“You would think they would come flat, all folded in a box. Look how they came,” Racanati says as she pans the camera to reveal her Walmart delivery.

Racanati then shows a stack of at least seven large Walmart boxes. “There is one of these boxes in each of these bigger boxes,” she says, holding up one of the moving boxes she ordered.

Her clip has garnered over 57,000 views since it was posted on Jan. 22.

A Walmart moving hack

This isn’t the first time a Walmart customer has accidentally stumbled upon this hack. A similar scenario occurred in September 2024 when a man ordered several moving boxes from Walmart. His boxes, too, were packed one by one in separate Walmart boxes Ultimately, he seemed pleased with the accidental hack, and it also looks like Racanati is happy with the outcome.

Walmart gives customers the choice of ordering up to 24 boxes online. This would double up to 48 boxes if they were to each come in an individual box.

‘The best moving hack EVER!’

Many viewers in the comments hopped on the train of the unintentional Walmart hack. One user wrote,”the packer did you a solid! giving you more boxes!”

Another user wrote, ”So order boxes from Walmart when I’m ready to move…got it!”

A third person joined in, writing, ”That’s the best moving hack EVER!”

One commenter said this isn’t the first time they’ve witnessed this Walmart delivery mishap. ”I’ve seen this a few times and the boxes were full of airpillows. I feel like you were gifted packing supplies,” they wrote.

Another person said, ”I’ve ordered these same boxes. they were definitely flat and not folded together.”

A third wrote, ”Any parents that want to build a fort for their kids… now they know what to order.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Racanati via email and Walmart via contact form.



