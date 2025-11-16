“This went way better in his head”: Walmart manager gathers team for “motivational” meeting, then gives…a K-pop lip-sync

If you’re hunting for creative ways to fire up your staff before a long shift, one Walmart manager has a suggestion—but no promises it’ll actually motivate anyone.

A video posted to Reddit’s r/TikTokCringe subreddit shows an apparent Walmart supervisor rallying his team for the morning shift not with a pep talk, but with a performance.

Instead of offering encouragement, he breaks into a snippet of “Golden” by Huntr/x—a track boosted by the KPop Demon Hunters film and especially popular among younger viewers.

The same clip, reposted to TikTok by Cody Thornhill (@codythornhill0), has garnered over 10.7 million views. Thornhill, whose account features him dancing and lip-syncing, appears to be the one performing in the video.

His bio says he’s “all about motivation, inspiration, teamwork, and determination,” and promises to spread “positive vibes” and “positive energy.”

How to actually boost morale before a work shift

If you want to actually boost morale before a shift, singing to your staff may not be the best approach. That said, there are various data-backed tips for managers who want to motivate their employees.

According to Northeastern University, positivity and engagement are key. Something as simple as recognizing an employee’s achievements and expressing appreciation for the role they play can set a positive tone for the day.

Of course, music can help, too. TouchBisto reports that playing music and having a high-energy playlist ready, or letting employees take turns being the DJ for the day, is another small change that can make a shift feel more lively.

Additionally, be sure to incorporate fun elements. Quick games, a lighthearted challenge, or even gamifying tasks with small incentives can make the day feel less like work and more like a team effort. Friendly competitions with small rewards can also spark engagement without feeling forced.

You can never go wrong with snacks, either. Coffee, snacks, or a quick breakfast can help employees feel fueled and ready to go.

The most important note is that, as a manager, you want to boost workplace morale by being clear and positive. For instance, let your team know the plan for the day and frame it in terms that are achievable. Avoid opening with complaints or negativity.

The goal is simple. Energize your team, show appreciation, and make the start of the shift something employees look forward to. A few minutes of intentional positivity can set the tone for the whole day.

Viewers who watched Thornhill’s post couldn’t get past the fact that a manager apparently called his employees together to watch him lip sync and dance.

“This could have been an email,” one woman quipped.

“Did he really call all of his employees around to watch him do that?” another asked, followed by a string of crying emojis.

“Why was this a team meeting?” questioned a third viewer.

“I just know that this happened at 5 AM,” a fourth added.

“Mandatory meeting, btw,” another chimed in.

Some viewers, however, found the clip amusing.

“He’s just being silly,” one said.

“Oh baby he’s GOLDENNNNN,” another commented.

“Honestly, this probably would make me work better,” a third admitted. “I’d be laughing my [expletive] off. Nothing gets you more excited than somebody making a fool of themselves for your enjoyment.”

“Lowkey, I’d hype it up even more so I could get out of work longer,” another joked.

“God forbid a diva catch a vibe,” a fifth person added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Thornhill via a direct message on TikTok.

