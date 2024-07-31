‘Literally been waiting 15 min for whitening strips’: Man wonders how much money Walmart is losing after locking everything up

In recent years, retailers like Walmart have doubled down on implementing extreme security measures to combat theft—sometimes going as far as locking up $2 items inside glass cases. However, these precautions are increasingly frustrating customers who find themselves waiting extended periods for assistance to access products.

Among them is TikTok user Richii (@richii250) who recently shared a video in which he questions the effectiveness of these anti-theft measures.

The clip, posted on July 29, shows Richii standing next to a locked case in a Walmart aisle, gesturing at the whitening strips he wants to purchase. He presses a button on the shelf meant to summon an employee for assistance.

An on-screen caption poses the question: “How much yall think Walmart loses a year bc they’re [too] lazy to come open these cases?” In the video description, Richii adds, “Literally been waiting 15 min for whitening strips.”

The frustration evident in Richii’s video resonated with many viewers, who shared similar dissatisfaction in the comments.

One user recounted, “Try waiting 40 mins for a can of baby formula, boy let me tell you did I lose my mind on the grown woman that huffed at me when she finally waddled out.”

Another commenter remarked, “The managers are always too lazy to come unlock the cases.”

Others shared stories of leaving stores empty-handed after long waits, with one stating, “No kidding I went to get SD cards for my trail cameras and waited 15 mins and left.”

An alleged Walmart employee chimed in with some insider advice: “I work at walmart. Lil tip, that button rings our walkies. SPAM IT, the store managers HATE it.”

A follow-up

In a follow-up video posted while still in the store, Richii expands on his thoughts. “Look, I’m not tryna tell Walmart how to run their business or nothing, but … I think y’all would be better off just taking the chance of the [expletive] getting stolen rather than y’all locking it in these cases ’cause y’all gotta be losing millions a year because none of these lazy [expletive] come and open these cases up.”

Are sales dropping due to the anti-theft measures?

According to a Fast Company article, “A survey from the Harris Poll on behalf of Verkada, a cloud-based security company, finds that 71% of shoppers said that anti-theft deterrent measures—which include locked cabinets or shelves, gated exits and checkout lanes, and limited operating hours—made them less likely to purchase items in-person.”

This sentiment is further corroborated by industry analysis and personal experiences shared by shoppers online. As reported by Axios, “Locked cases may stop thieves, but they are also deterring honest shoppers from making in-store purchases and can cause sales to drop 15% to 25%.” Walmart shoppers have indeed walked out of the store after getting fed up while waiting too long for a worker to come unlock an item they intend to purchase.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Richii via Instagram direct messages and to Walmart via its media relations contact form.

