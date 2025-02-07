‘I’ve had employees literally grab my cart’: Walmart worker exposes how to successfully avoid receipt-checkers at the door—straight from Walmart’s training program

With a retail revenue of $635 billion in 2023 and over 1,500 stores across 19 countries, Walmart has become one of the largest retailers in the world.

However, according to recent reports, it’s estimated that the American brand loses between $3 billion and $6.5 billion annually from retail theft. However, from security cameras to receipt checkers at the door, the store makes sure to protect its stock.

Yet, one Walmart worker believes they just discovered the hack to avoid such protocols, and it may be easier than many think. In a Jan. 28 video that has amassed over 5.3 million views and 456,800 likes, Christina (@wyckedsynz) turned to TikTok to share her recent discovery.

What does the video share?

In the 11-second video, Christina shares a clip she says is from the Walmart employee training course. Depicted is a customer urgently walking out the store doors, refusing to stop and share his receipt with the store associate.

“When asked to check their receipt, the customer shakes their fist and says ‘no’ and moves toward the exit,” the video narrates.

Titled “Walmart training module: Receipt Check,” the video clearly advises that if this occurs, the associate is to remain compliant and polite. Rather than chasing them down, the clip advises workers to simply give a thank you and continue on with agreeable shoppers.

“In this scenario, the associate should simply thank the customer and allow them to exit,” the video says.

Not only does it verbally state this, but to reinforce the strategy, the video concludes with a PowerPoint-esque slide stating to “thank the customer and allow them to exit” in writing.

While this may come as a shock to many shoppers, for Walmart employees, the viral clip was far from surprising.

Is it true?

“Former team lead here. 1000% accurate,” one viewer said.

“I worked at Walmart, this is soooo true,” another adds.

Some shoppers even explained that while they may not have any reason to hide their receipts, sometimes they just continue walking.

“I just keep walking & say ‘no thanks,’” a customer explains.

Then, one viewer points out a fact that may better explain why Walmart is obligated to be so compliant with shoppers who refuse to show their receipts.

“The only place allowed to check your receipt is places like Costco. Because those are membership terms,” the comment reads.

What about other stores?

So, the Daily Dot took it upon itself to look further into the truths of this statement. After scanning the internet, a Reddit page was discovered explaining why certain stores were allowed to stop shoppers, and others were not.

“Yes, I know you must show your receipt in Costco, but you agree to that when you sign up,” a user shared.

And they were correct. When signing a Costco membership, the terms and conditions often include a clause explaining that the store may check receipts to ensure proper charging of items. This includes checking for uncharged items or stolen items.

So, because Walmart does not require membership prior to purchasing items, the store is legally allowed to check shopper receipts, but shoppers are not obligated to share them.

The Daily Dot reached out to Christina via TikTok direct message and comment. It also reached out to Walmart via its Contact Media Relations page.

