‘A nightmare’: Walmart shopper keeps pressing ‘Help’ button for over 30 minutes. She can’t believe the manager’s response

Shoppers beware

Across the United States, major retailers like Target, Walmart, and CVS have implemented additional anti-theft measures, from smaller carts to locking up products in glass cases.

According to recent reports, the main items being locked up in stores are those prone to theft. That includes personal hygiene products and everyday items like deodorant, razors, and hair products.

The National Retail Federation claims the problem isn’t individual shoplifters but organized retail crime.

Despite these measures primarily intending to target organized crime, everyday customers are deeply affected, too.

Across platforms, people have complained about how inconvenient and annoying these security measures make the shopping experience.

Some are too people-averse, saying if they need to talk to an employee to get something, they’ll leave without it. Others don’t have the time to wait around looking for help. Another group simply won’t shop somewhere that makes them feel like a criminal every time they need to restock on deodorant.

Instead, some people are turning to online shopping to avoid having a bad in-person experience.

A terribly long wait

In a viral video with nearly 2 million views, Walmart customer Sam (@s.mariecole) recounted that it took a whopping 38 minutes to find an employee to unlock her item.

And she wasn’t even getting a big ticket purchase, like a TV or camera. All she wanted was a $19 pack of markers that was behind a locked glass case.

“I’ve been pressing this for literally 17 minutes,” Sam said. In the clip, she pressed the button that was supposed to get an employee with a key to help you.

“I swear there’s more expensive sh-t not locked up,” she said. “I swear I’m going to lose my mind.”

In the caption, Sam shared that after repeatedly pressing the help button, she walked around to find an actual person who could help her.

She came across two employees, but neither could help her since they didn’t have the keys.

#customerservice ♬ original sound – sam @s.mariecole I walked around and found 2 employees who said they couldn’t help me because they dont have keys and walked away. I called the stores customer service desk twice 10 mins apart and a nice lady announced on the speakers that i needed this case unlocked. I finally found a manager after 35 minutes who had to walkie the guy with the key. She said the button was going off and he “must have been ignorinf you” because he answered her immediately. Y’all saying “go look for someone” i did. what else was i supposed to do? A multibillion dollar company should be supplying their stores with an ample amount of staff, paying them a livable wage that makes them happy to do their job and supply enough equipment (radios and keys) if they’re going to lock up this much merchandise of all types. It causes so much unneeded stress for the few employees with keys and subjects them to harassment from unkind people. It also makes the shopping experience for a PAYING customer a nightmare. It took 38 mins total to wait for the case to be unlocked. Turned off comments because you giys keep fighting with each other and its sad. @Walmart #walmart

Sam said she ended up calling the customer service desk twice, 10 minutes apart. She said it made her “feel like a Karen.” But that at least prompted a worker to make an announcement over the speaker calling for help.

At the 35-minute mark, she found a manager who walked the guy with the key. The manager purportedly said that the worker “must have been [ignoring] you” since he answered her call immediately.

“A multibillion dollar company should be supplying their stores with an ample amount of staff, paying them a livable wage that makes them happy to do their job and supply enough equipment (radios and keys) if they’re going to lock up this much merchandise of all types,” Sam said about the incident.

“It causes so much unneeded stress for the few employees with keys and subjects them to harassment from unkind people. It also makes the shopping experience for a PAYING customer a nightmare,” she added.

Apparently, people weren’t behaving very well in the comments section.

Sam turned off the comments under her video because she said commenters were fighting with each other “and its sad.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Sam for comment via TikTok direct message and to Walmart via email.



