‘It’s $1.97 settle down’: Walmart shopper buys 10-pack of Great Value Medium Tortillas. Then she takes a closer look

A Walmart shopper wants answers after a purchase failed to meet her expectations.

In a viral TikTok video with 21,000 views, user Zoe.hates.it.here (@zoe.hates.it.here) went on a rant about the Great Value tortillas she purchased.

It seems she did not believe they were of great value.

“What the [expletive] is this?” she asked while holding up a tortilla from the pack.

Great Value medium tortillas not all the same size

The TikToker made sure to show her viewers that she took the tortillas right out of an unopened pack.

She tore open the bag and then held them all toward the camera.

While most of the tortillas appeared to be medium-sized, the one at the top stood out.

It was clearly smaller than the others.

“There better be ten medium, and this better be a bonus baby tortilla,” she said.

However, after she counted all of the tortillas, she realized the smaller one was part of the total count.

“You’re kidding,” she said. “What is this?”

Why do tortillas come in different sizes?

Tortillas come in different sizes because they have different uses. Some tortillas are ideal for burritos, whereas some sizes are more commonly used for tacos, enchiladas, and quesadillas.

Still, each package should theoretically contain tortillas of the same size.

In the video’s comments section, many shared similar experiences after buying their own bags of tortillas.

“In my family the kids would argue over who gets the baby tortilla,” user

Hey Yo, Mallory! wrote. “They’d love it!”

“My latest pack did the same thing really annoying while meal prepping,” user Target85 said.

“This happened to me last night but we had Krogers brand tortillas,” user Lisa Mouser said. “I had like 4. Mini ones.”

The vast majority of commenters thought the TikToker’s reaction was over the top.

“It’s $1.97 settle down,” user Forufromme BU commented.

“Sending all my prayers that you get through this travesty,” user OoNessAoOo sarcastically wrote.

Others also reminded the TikToker that she could get a refund if she wanted to.

“You can get a refund if you want,” user Kali Childress commented.

Walmart does have a very liberal return policy. Shoppers have 90 days to return a purchase for a full refund with proof of purchase.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via contact form and Zoe.hates.it.here by TikTok comment and direct message.

