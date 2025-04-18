‘It’s a bargain’: Walmart shopper buys 4-pound bag of Great Value chicken wings. Then she’s shocked when she opens it up

When you open up a package of frozen food, you typically expect to find, well, food.

At the very least, you hope to discover something you can cook without questioning what you’re looking at.

But every now and then, a shopper gets a surprise they didn’t sign up for—and it’s not always the good kind.

That’s exactly what happened to TikTok creator Shannon Marie (@shannonmarie23), whose video about a questionable Walmart chicken wing has racked up more than 41,000 views.

What did the Walmart shopper find?

“Just bought a 4-pound bag of Great Value chicken party wings,” she says in the video while showing the open bag.

“And when I took them all out…” she says, as she pulls up a single frozen wing. “This damn chicken wing still has the feathers connected to it.”

Just like Marie described in the video, the chicken wing clearly still has two large feathers still stuck to it.

“Someone tell me what’s really going on???” she asked in the caption. “How do you miss these huge feathers still connected to the darn chicken wing?”

Marie doesn’t mention which store the product came from, but Great Value is a Walmart-exclusive brand.

Not the first time something strange showed up in packaged food

Although it’s unsettling, finding feathers in frozen Great Value chicken isn’t all that uncommon.

The 4lb All Natural Chicken Wings, sold for $12.98, are the same product Marie found the feathers in. In the Walmart reviews for the frozen food, other customers have reported similar experiences.

“My chicken has feathers, this was so disturbing,” wrote one user. “This is a manufactured problem. I was so disgusted and will not be purchasing this bag again. Very disappointed in the quality. More than half the bag had feathers!”

“These wings all had several feathers in them. Disgusting!” shared another. “We had to throw the whole thing away because literally all of them had a bunch of long feathers.”

The USDA notes that poultry processing involves several automated steps meant to remove feathers, but some can occasionally slip through, especially smaller or finer ones.

However, large intact feathers like the one Shannon found are more likely to get flagged during inspection—unless someone wasn’t looking close enough.

Viewers share their thoughts

In the comments, viewers had a lot to say about the feather-filled chicken wing.

“Least you know it’s real chicken,” one person joked.

Another shared a similar experience. “I quit buying this for same reason,” they wrote.

Others were more blunt about the brand itself. “Don’t buy Great Value anything,” one user wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via contact form and Marie via email for comment.