‘Now I am concerned’: Walmart customer issues warning to anyone who buys Great Value chicken broth

After the Trump Administration told health organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to pause all external communications, shoppers expressed their concern that important information about food recalls may be impacted.

But as recall notices have kicked up again, one Walmart shopper is warning others about announcements she believes aren’t getting enough traction.

In a video posted on Feb. 5 with over 430,000 views, TikToker FamSynergy (@sistatiphsfam) responds to a comment on a previous video she made, alerting other shoppers about recent listeria outbreaks linked to poultry products.

“You cannot eat pancake mix, Gerber snacks, or chicken broth,” the on-screen text reads over a screen-shot of Walmart’s Great Value Chicken Broth.

Is Walmart Great Value Chicken Broth recalled?

“They recalled Great Value Chicken Broth in nine states,” she claims in the video.

According to a Jan. 13 report by USA Today, 2,000 cases of Great Value chicken broth were recalled in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas for packaging issues that could “compromise the sterility of the product, resulting in spoilage.”

However, this recall went into effect before the United States administration change, according to an FDA report on Dec. 11. This announcement was not impacted by the external communications pause.

Other recalled products

The TikToker flags two other recalled products: Pearl Milling Company Pancake Mix and Gerber Teething Sticks.

According to an FDA report on Jan. 15, Pearl Milling Company Pancake Mix was recalled for potential “undisclosed milk,” which could be an allergy concern for some shoppers. Gerber Soothe N Chew Teething Sticks were also recalled after the administration change as a potential choking hazard on Jan. 31.

“The Gerber thing really bothers me because I don’t see big announcements,” the TikToker says. “All these things are being recalled, and no one is talking about it out loud. And if they are, it’s not hitting the FYP.”

In the caption, she continues, writing, “Now I am concerned. Most of the food that I am seeing is stuff that I see frequently bought in my area by low-income and working-class families.”

Shoppers react to recalls

In the comments of FamSynergy’s video, other shoppers react to the TikToker’s warning.

“Ma’am, you’re now the CDC until further notice. I’m afraid. Thank you for your service,” one writes.

“This is crazy ’cause I’m sure it’s more stuff. My whole house been sick for the last week,” another claims.

“You hit my FYP. Thank you! Now I know to even look into these and see if my state is impacted,” a third adds.

Others say they frequently use the recalled products and seek other alternatives.

“I just used the GV chicken broth 4 chicken and dumplings 2 nights ago!! I use it at least once a week, normally,” a viewer says.

Another suggests, “Going to Costco and getting them rotisserie chickens to make my own chicken broth.”

“Noooooooooo not the pancake mix. That’s the ONLY thing we buy,” another writes.

A commenter suggested, “I make pancake mix… it takes time to get used to but easy to make.”

The Daily Dot reached out to FamSynergy via email and TikTok direct message. We also contacted Pepsi Co (owner of Pearl Milling Company), Walmart, and Gerber for further information.



