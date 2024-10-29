‘How is this even possible?’: Walmart shopper buys Great Value bread. Then she notices something unusual

A Walmart shopper says she used to buy Great Value sliced bread until she noticed something that she thought was extremely unusual.

In a post that received 41,500 views, TikTok user SeeJaneRise (@seejanerise) asks the question, “How is this even possible?”

She prefaces her revelation by explaining that although it is the cheapest option, she stopped buying Walmart’s Great Value sliced bread months ago. The reason was that she noticed a change in the quality of the bread. She says it started to taste like plastic and had a strange texture.

She then explains that due to her attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), she often forgets when she has bread tucked away in her bread box.

“Now, I’m cleaning today, and I find said bread box in my reorganization. … I’m like, ‘Is there anything in it?’ Yes, there is. There’s a loaf of bread,” she says as she opens the bread storage container.

The TikToker notes the bread’s expiration date is Aug. 21. She then notes the current date as Oct. 27, which means the bread had been sitting in the breadbox for at least two months. But there is no mold to be found anywhere.

“It’s not moldy at all,” the concerned Walmart customer says, holding up the package. “Like, I’m glad I stopped using this bread, but what the hell is it because it’s not bread? This is two months old, and it’s not moldy. What the [expletive]?”

Does Walmart Great Value bread resist mold?

No, bread from Walmart’s Great Value brand does not have any special mold-resistant qualities. There are two likely reasons the TikToker’s bread did not develop mold—the condition it was stored in and the ingredients used to make it.

Molds are fungi that grow best in warm and humid environments. They survive best on foods with high acid and water content. Research also shows that mold is more likely to grow on fresh foods as opposed to foods with preservatives in them.

SeeJaneRise’s bread did not develop mold due to the fact that it was stored in her bread box. The container provides is an inhospitable environment for mold to grow, as it is an extra layer of protection against moisture and air. A quick look at the ingredients list of the Great Value Round Top Bread Loaf also reveals a lengthy list of additives that may also affect the ability of mold to grow.

Walmart bread isn’t the only food item that apparently can remain untouched by mold. Every so often, McDonald’s customers claim that food from the restaurant does not grow mold or show other signs of decomposition.

Many customers attribute this to presence of preservatives, but McDonald’s claims that this is a myth. Its website states that its food does not spoil due to its low water content.

Viewers were not surprised

From the comments on the post, it appears that SeeJaneRun’s viewers almost expected there to be no mold on the bread. Many shared their thoughts and theories about why.

“Our bead here isn’t classified as bread in the UK…bread should only have like five or less ingredients ….its ALL our food here …making stuff from scratch is the new flex and I’m here for it,” said one untrusting customer.

“I used to work in a bakery and they use enzymes as a preservative to prolong shelf life in breads. If they use a lot it does change the texture. There is a science formula to use it,” another offered.

Countless commenters claimed they no longer buy bread at the market. They make their own in order to avoid ingesting unnecessary ingredients.

“I stopped using all bread products from the states & make my own from flour from Italy,” said one person. In a later comment, they also issued a screed against breads full of preservatives.

“Bread should only contain flour, yeast, a bit of water (or milk), a small amount of sugar to activate the yeast, and salt. I bet you can’t pronounce anything in that paragraph of ingredients. It’s interesting, the flour from Italy is a pale yellow. The flavor is so delicious. It’s like I am actually eating something,” they said.

“We make our own bread after 3 months of bread never molding! That’s not normal,” said another.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via contact form and SeeJaneRise via Instagram direct message.

